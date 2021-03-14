Now is the right time to move some of the billions from Wall Street to Main Street | Premium

Living virtually for the past year has, paradoxically, made me more deeply aware of the importance and vulnerability of our actual physical communities. As we all work online, shop online, live online, what happened to the places we live and choose to call home? Can they remain vital?
Seeing downtown Denver and Colorado Springs and Fort Collins and Boulder turn into ghost towns made me realize how much of a stake we all have in their full revival.
It is not a theoretical and existential concern.
We in Colorado know all too well how once rich and bustling places like Cripple Creek or Central City – once the richest square mile in the world – can become shadows of themselves.
I lived in a small town and saw its main street completely decimated by the arrival of a Walmart nearby and online stores and supermarkets 10 miles away. These amenities have emptied the main streets of Colorado. When the heart of your city is encircled, emptied and taken over by tumbleweeds, do you really have one more city?
As we come out of COVID, I hope we all see it as a time to get real.
If we want our communities to regain their former vitality, we may all have to participate in rebuilding the real world we want to live in.
I recently spoke to an economist and author, Michael Shuman, who believes the time has come to rethink how we can all invest in our local communities.
As I speak with cities about economic development policy, there is more openness on their part to think of local investment as a way to enable them to provide more services without raising taxes or with a tax base. reduced, Shuman told me.
Shuman isn’t just talking about the types of Buy Local campaigns that many chambers of commerce have implemented to jumpstart their recovery.
He talks about things like opening local stock markets that allow residents to invest in their neighbors’ businesses, crowdfunding local startups and business incubators, and setting up local investment funds in which you can invest part of your retirement savings.
His new book, Put Your Money Where Your Life Is, discusses how people can use self-directed IRAs and solo 401Ks to guide their investments in their own communities.
Its central question is: do you know where your money is spending the night?
What I find strange is that when you look at the structure of private business in the United States, local businesses are responsible for 60 to 80 percent of jobs in the economy, says Shuman. This business is largely as profitable, if not more profitable, than Fortune 500.
And yet, every time I give a talk, I ask how many people have at least 1% of their life savings in local businesses, and all hands fall.
What’s perverse about this is that Americans have invested $ 56 trillion in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance funds.
In a healthy and functioning market, 60% of that money would go to 60% of the economy, namely local businesses, ”said Shuman.
But changes are happening that are already clearing the way for people to keep their investments in their communities.
In 2012, Congress passed the Jumpstart Our Businesses Act, which amended securities laws to make it easier to invest in local businesses, and therefore, the turbocharged crowdfunding of those businesses. The law entered into force in 2016.
Over the past four years, because of this law, some 700,000 Americans have invested half a billion dollars in several thousand businesses, and the average business has raised $ 300,000, the average investment is about $ 800 per person, Shuman said.
The most successful beneficiaries of the law have been entrepreneurs who are women or people of color, ”said Shuman, as conventional capital markets have been more difficult for them to access.
It is a very good record. Then, in November, the SEC overhauled the rules and allowed companies to raise more money through crowdsourcing, and also allowed investors to invest larger amounts.
The reasons why it is easier to invest in local businesses are quite compelling.
With non-local investment, the best you can get is a healthy private rate of return, notes Shumann. With a good local investment, you get a private rate of return and you get a social rate of return. And what I mean by that is that you are building the tax base that pays teachers and the police and improves the quality of life. And that’s something you won’t get from a non-local investment.
And I don’t think there is a person in the United States who, when you say, if I can get equal returns plus social returns, they wouldn’t.
The idea of Shumans that captured my imagination was the notion of a local exchange that would allow me to go online and painlessly invest in my favorite cafe or, say, an exciting new media startup! But for that to happen, more SEC laws will need to change, and that will require some pressure from lawmakers who see the benefit of creating a superstructure for local investment.
You won’t have local stock exchanges until you have a critical mass of local titles, which were just starting to hit at the moment, Shuman said. By securities, he means any piece of paper that generates a rate of return such as loans, stocks, royalties, etc.
Were really at an early stage in all of this, but the law is moving in the right direction.
But the need to help communities get out of COVID could spur the movement of investment from Wall Street to Main Street.
Now is the perfect time to innovate, says Shuman.
We could easily create an exemption for a fund that invests in local businesses. The SEC already has one for nonprofits, ”Shuman said.
Or the SEC could just allow states to experiment now. Were in an emergency, let’s leave Colorado, Utah and Idaho and anyone who wants to know how they want to experience funds and exchanges that only deal in government securities.
The whole JOBS discussion took place after the last economic crisis of 2008. The crowdfunding boom was born out of this crisis.
Shumans’ pitch is currently finding a receptive audience across the country as it trains communities to better engage and believe in them.
“I think people are really hungry for community,” said Shuman. Before the pandemic, many people had already drastically changed their shopping habits, going to local breweries, farm-to-table restaurants, credit unions and local co-ops. Could a local investment boom be next?
“As more and more people are working from home, it has brought us closer to our families and our neighborhoods,” Shuman noted, “so it will be interesting to see what happens after the pandemic.”
We have found a way to work from home successfully. Why can’t we use the same American ingenuity to find a way to invest in the house while we’re at it?