Where did the Deep Freeze money go?

ERCOT logo ERCOT



The shootout is a deeply revered piece of Texas mythology, even though the most famous shootout of all took place in Arizona at the OK Corral. In fact, only a half-dozen public disputes that have been settled with the gun have taken place in Texas, but the myths endure and are cherished.

A shootout of a different kind has started in Texas, a shootout that will last longer than any brief shootout and replace legal briefs with bullets. This dispute concerns the exorbitant charges for electricity produced during the mid-February freeze.

The first to draw was Brazos, the oldest and largest electric power cooperative in the states, which filed for bankruptcy. Some believe it will be the first in a long column. Then Denton, the city-owned utility, sued Texas grid operator, the Texas Electrical Reliability Council (ERCOT), disputing a $ 200 million electrical charge during the winter storm.

March 12, San Antonios CPS energy, the largest city-owned utility in Texas, called ERCOT attention and fired a number of heavy bullets in a lawsuit that pitted the otherwise progressive and low-key utility against ERCOT.

Illegal wealth transfers

The lawsuit, filed with the Bexar County District Court, seeks an immediate and permanent injunction. He states: CPS Energy is suing ERCOT against its officers and directors, which chairs one of the largest illegal wealth transfers in Texas history.

The lawsuit says CPS Energy plans to make discoveries under the Texas Civil Code and that its goal is to protect its customers from excessive and illegitimate electricity and gas costs.

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said at a press conference: We are fighting to protect our customers from the financial impacts of the systemic ERCOT market failure and the outrageous and illegal costs associated with this failure.

The plan here, a source tells me, is to prevent a so-called uprising by ERCOT that would force everyone on its system to pay for its losses during the winter storm.

Clinton Vince, who chairs the American energy practice Dentons, said the world’s largest law firm, Texans suffered deeply during and after the winter storm. As policymakers, regulators and stakeholders now navigate the financial wreckage, it is essential to focus on what matters most: people. Dentons is honored to work with Paula Gold-Williams and CPS Energy to protect their customers from excessive costs and excessive prices.

CPS Energy supplies 840,750 electricity customers and 352,585 gas customers and has achieved an enviable AA + bond credit rating from Fitch, as well as similar ratings from S&P Global and Moodys.

MCO

. Fitch downgraded CPS Energys’ rating to AA and rates its future outlook negative as it has all Texas utilities.

The impact of the Texas deep freeze on the bond market is of concern to the entire state going forward. But for municipal utilities (there are 19), if their obligations go south, will city obligations follow?

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, an independent seeking re-election, was front and center, surrounded by city council members and Gold-Williams, when the lawsuit was announced. He said, CPS Energy is taking this step to defend its customers. Those who have suffered the consequences of the failure of the ERCOTs also must not fall victim to one of the largest illegal transfers of wealth in Texas history.

Has there been any market manipulation?

Here is the question: where did the money go?

It was first posed by Pat Wood III during a virtual press briefing on February 26, which I organized and hosted in cooperation with the United States Energy Association. What Wood says carries weight not only because of his imposing national reputation, but also because he designed the Texas market when he chaired the Texas Public Utilities Commission, before becoming head of the Federal Energy. Regulatory Commission.

Almost all of the money appears to have gone to the natural gas companies and their traders. The question remains open as to whether there was market manipulation by traders, as was the case during the California Enron crisis in 2001.

This introduces a political problem.

For all of his diversification efforts and even with the recent huge influx of Silicon Valley biggies like Tesla

TSLA

and Amazon

AMZN

Texas is still an oil and natural gas-centric state. And the fossil fuel industry is confined to the Texas political establishment.

I am told that in Austin, the state capital, gas lobbyists have been in high gear, avoiding any suggestion that the huge charges during the deep freeze crisis should be recovered or that the regulation of the gas industry should be strengthened to prevent prices. gouging.

Therefore, the only way to deal with the crisis is slow through the courts.

By the way, the biggest and bloodiest shooting in the days of the Old West of San Antonio dates back to 1894. It was known as the Vaudeville Theater Ambush: three men died, two were shot dead in gunfire. fire, one was injured and later died and one man was crippled for life.