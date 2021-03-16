Unanimous decision of the Natixis Bourse de Paris Board of Directors: KN





Paris, March 15e, 2021 Unanimously, the Natixiss Board of Directors recommends that shareholders tender their shares to the public tender offer initiated by BPCE The Natixiss Board of Directors met today to issue, in accordance with applicable regulations, its reasoned opinion (reasoned opinion) on the public tender offer initiated by BPCE SA for the acquisition of c. 29.4% of the capital of Natixiss which it does not already own1, at a price of 4 euros per Natixis share (cumulative dividend). After having read the work of the ad hoc committees and the conclusions of Ledouble, as an independent expert, whose report concludes that the conditions of the BPCE offer are fair for the shareholders of Natixiss, the Board of Directors of Natixiss unanimously issued a positive reasoned opinion on the offer, considering that the offer is in the interest of Natixis, its shareholders and its employees. The Board of Directors therefore recommends that Natixiss shareholders contribute their shares to the BPCE offer. Catherine Pariset, Chairman of the ad hoc committee, declared: The Committee fully recognizes the strategic interest of the transaction and has ensured, during its work, in close collaboration with Ledouble, the independent expert, and at the In light of the multiple analysis of criteria carried out by the latter, which the BPCEs propose, is fair for stakeholders. Nicolas Namias, CEO of Natixis, also said: The Board of Directors unanimously approved the BPCE offer. In particular, this project will allow us to increase our investment capacity and will thus offer the opportunity to accelerate the development of Natixiss’ activities for the benefit of our customers and employees, in France and around the world. Pursuant to articles 231-16 and 231-26 of the general regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the main elements of the BPCE draft information memorandum and the Natixiss draft response memorandum, as well as the the manner in which they are made available, were each disclosed in a press release issued by BPCE and Natixis. The draft response document is available on the websites of Natixis and the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ). The offer, the draft information note and the draft response note remain subject to review by the AMF. The AMF will assess their compliance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions. About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services company specializing in asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis has more than 16,000 employees in 36 countries. Its clients are companies, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the clients of Groupe BPCE networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of 12.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 ratio(1) of 11.6% and long-term quality ratings (Standard & Poors: A + / Moodys: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A +).

(1) Based on the CRR-CRD4 rules published on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise – without phase-in

Figures as of December 31, 2020 Contacts www.natixis.com Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com. 1 Based on the total shares outstanding as of March 1st 2021 210315_Unanimous decision of the Board of Directors of Natixiss_Natixis PR

