CEO Boasts Lordstown Motors’ Positives Following Critical Report | News, Sports, Jobs

LORDSTOWN – Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO Steve Burns did not directly address a damning report of short sellers on the electric truck startup on Monday, choosing instead to highlight what is positive about the company as she’s heading towards the production launch later this year.
The company also released another statement in Friday’s report from Hindenburg Research, a New York-based investment research firm known for its short selling, stating that it was aware and “intended to respond on in due course ”.
“Whatever anyone in the world thinks of us, the main thing is that we’re going to be the first electric pickup truck in the United States, full size, and it starts in September and really, for a lot of people, it starts in 12 days,” Burns said.
Last week’s report accused Lordstown Motors of misleading its investors and the public about pre-orders for its battery-powered truck, the Endurance. It also characterized the company as a mirage.
Lordstown Motors shares fell 16.5% on Friday to close at $ 14.78 per share, but rebounded on Monday to close at $ 16.22 per share, an increase of 9.7%.
Burns responded to questions from the media on Monday after taking Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a tour of the plant, which has five beta prototypes in production. Two of the taxis were on display.
The first beta prototype is expected to roll off the production line in 10 to 12 days. After that, the company plans to produce one beta per day for the next 57 days as it heads to preproduction in September. The betas will be used for crash, engineering and validation testing.
“I can’t speak to the Hindenburg report, (but) I can tell you two things. We are in beta in 10 days and we are starting production of the world’s first electric pickup truck, ”said Burns. “I know I say this often, but think about the seriousness of the world’s first electric pickup truck that starts right here.
“All we can do is add jobs. What pays for these jobs is the sale of these trucks, ”Burns said. “In this industry, unfortunately, usually you have to spend $ 3-4 billion before you make your first dollar, but because we got this great factory with the help of General Motors, because of our unique design of our hub motors, we can get there (at) a lot less, but it’s still hundreds of millions of dollars that we’re committing. “
Lordstown Motors operates from the former General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown. It bought the plant with GM help to produce Endurance, for use by fleets after GM idled the plant in March 2019.
The company currently has around 500 employees and plans to hire another 500 in the coming months. In addition, the company has 200 consultants on board.
In addition, Lordstown Motors is building an 800,000 square foot battery plant / propulsion center inside the sprawling 6.2 million square foot manufacturing facility.
“We need it. We could have built our battery anywhere, but we built it here because we thought it was the best place to do it. Anyway, that’s it. which I can tell any doubter. There are always haters. I quoted Taylor Swift to someone the other day: “Haters are going to hate, hate, hate, hate.” get rid of it, ”Burns said.
LaRose also met with Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel and Guy Coviello, President / CEO of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber on Monday. He was at the factory to find out more about Lordstown Motors.
“I think what it is is an opportunity to take a tough situation from just a few years ago and turn it into a really unique and amazing opportunity not to be here in the Youngstown area. – Voltage Valley as we like to call it – but all over Ohio, ”LaRose said.
