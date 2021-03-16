Stimulus check, free Krispy Kreme donuts from St. Patrick’s Day offers

For many Americans, this St. Patrick’s Day will be the ultimate day to see and save green.

The first oneStimulus payments expected to hit bank accounts by direct deposit Wednesday as part of the third round of Economic Impact Payments, which President Joe Biden signed the law last week.

Across the country, many St. Patrick’s Day Parades were canceled for the second year amid the coronavirus pandemic with several scaled-down events, but unlike other food days for restaurant promotions that draw large crowds, the traditional Irish feast was not canceled entirely.

Wearing green can keep you from getting pinched and can help you score a freebie.

Krispy Kreme Gives Free Green Frozen Donuts for those who visit stores dressed in green Tuesday and Wednesday. No purchase is necessary and treats are available in store for pickup and drive-thru while supplies last.

Budweiser says it is going all green beer by promising renewable energy credits equivalent to the estimated electricity needed to brew every beer in the United States in a single day.

McDonald’s kicked off the green season early on its comebackMintyShamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurryat restaurants across the country on February 15.

More people are expected to spend the holidays at home than in previous years, according to a survey of more than 3,000 consumers by Numerator. Only 9% plan to go to a bar this year compared to 38% in previous years.

St. Paddy’s Green Food and Drinks

Here are special items and offers available at participating properties on Wednesday, unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, always check with your nearest location before you go. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant app or sign up for emails.

Applebees Grill & Bar: The chain has two $ 5 “Saintly Sips”, the Tipsy Leprechaun and the Pot O Gold Colada, while supplies last. At participating establishments, limited-time drinks are also available for take-out.

Arby’s:The Mint Chocolate Shake is available for a limited time.

Cold Stone Creamery:Get the special Lucky Charms ice cream available in shakes and creations nationwide until March 31. The ice cream at the end of the Rainbow Creation features Lucky Charms marshmallows, whipped topping, and golden sprinkles. Cold Stone also offers green waffle cones and bowls for a limited time.

Culver: Get mint shakes and concrete mixers.

Dairy queen: The Mint Oreo Blizzard Treat and Mint Chip Shake are available for a limited time.

Duck donuts: The “Lucky Duck Assortment” includes green frosting and is available until Wednesday. Duck Donuts Rewards members will earn three times the points on purchases of the Lucky Duck assortment.

Dunkin ‘: The Irish Cream flavored coffee is available for a limited time and the chain recently added avocado toast and a donut topped with matcha on his menu.

Dutch Bros Coffee: The chain offers several special drinks for St. Patrick’s Day, including the green apple smoothie.

Insomnia cookies: The chain carries an Irish potato cookie as well as other special holiday items.

Krispy kreme: Get a free original green glazed donut to wear in green Tuesday and Wednesday. Krispy Kreme also has the “Luck othe Donuts” collection with four specialty items, including: the Lucky Unicorn, a glazed donut dipped in white frosting and decorated like a unicorn; Lucky Leprechaun, a cookie-and-kreme-filled donut dipped in green frosting and decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat; Lucky Gold Coins, a glazed donut dipped in white frosting and topped with a dusted gold coin; and Lucky Sprinkles, a glazed donut dipped in green frosting and sprinkled with clovers.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Green beer will be available from Wednesday to March 21.

Mcdonalds:The MintyShamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurryare available for a limited time. Plus, until March 21, the chain is offering no delivery fees for orders of $ 20 or more through McDelivery on Uber Eats. Service charges still apply.

Portillos: Get a Mint Chocolate Shake, which features a vanilla and mint shake mixed with chocolate frosting from the chain’s famous chocolate cake.

Robeks: Until March 21, buy one green smoothie and get the second at 50% off online orders using code Lucky.

Starbucks: The Irish Cream Cold Brew, which returned for a limited time in December, is still available in select locations. Also for a green drink, try the pineapple matcha drink.

Irish specials and bargains

It should be taken for granted that corned beef and cabbage will be a specialty for many restaurants on Wednesday, which is also National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Biggby Cafe: Get a free drink offer with the purchase of one for a Wednesday on any drink and any size up to 24 ounces.

BJs restaurant and brasserie: The chain says it is toasting the party with its award-winning “red Irish Jeremiah beer” on Wednesday, which will be available to pick up as a growler, six-pack or a single box, where it’s legal. . Strong Irish beer is also available in pint form when you dine.

Bushmills Irish whiskey: Until Thursday, order a Bushmills at a local bar or restaurant and the brand will pick up the tab when you submit an itemized receipt to Bushmills.com/FirstWhiskey. Get up to $ 6 cashback through Venmo, PayPal, or Amazon and there are also discounts on bottles purchased from select retailers. Learn more on the brands website.

The cheesecake factory: Until Friday, enjoy a 20% discount on all SkinnyLicious light food chains through delivery or pickup with DoorDash or on the restaurant’s website for pickup. The discount will show when selecting SkinnyLicious on the category page.

Chili peppers:The $ 5 Margarita for March is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour.

Chuck E.: The channel is running a special “All You Can Play” deal at $ 14.99 for one hour on Wednesdays this spring. To benefit from this offer, the company indicates that you must mention the reduced price when purchasing the pass.

Farmer boys: Until Wednesday, get a St. Patrick’s Day scraper with every purchase. The scrapers contain a prize for free and discounted food that can be redeemed on return visits through April 12.

Fazoli: Anyone who downloads the Fazolis app and types the code STPATRICK into the promo codes section of the app on Wednesday will unlock a surprise offer.

Millers Ale House:Until Wednesday as part of a holiday menu, the chain offers Irish Egg Rolls, Corned Beef Reuben, Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal, and an Irish Mule Pitcher.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub: The chain has a special menu on Tuesdays and Wednesdays that includes cocktails like Jameson Irish Mule, Irish Coffee and Lucky Horseshoe Ale. Main courses include a corned beef dinner, Pot OGold crispy chicken sandwich and more.

OCharleys Restaurant + Bar:For the holidays, O’Charley’s made two cocktails: the Leaping Leprechaun Margarita for $ 4 and Shamrock Whiskey Sour for $ 5. Also until Wednesday, there’s a special $ 10 Burger & Brew dinner, which includes a classic cheeseburger or burger served with fries and a selection of 14 ounces on tap.

Chicken camper: Until March 31, the chain is offering one, get a chicken sandwich with the code REALFLAVOR. The offer is available in store, online and on the Pollo Campero app.

TGI Fridays: Get the Whiskey Iced Bundle for take out orders only. Packages include six whiskey-glazed chicken breasts, two racks of slow-cooked whiskey glazed ribs, a salad, sides and a half-gallon drink. No coupon or app offer is needed to use and the plan ranges from $ 59 to $ 69.

Twin peaks: On Wednesday, wear green and make a $ 25 purchase to get free tokens and Queso.

Wendy: With the mobile app and the fast food chain’s rewards program, get free fries with a mobile purchase until March 28. Limit of one offer per customer. There are also other offers on the app. (Learn more about Wendy’s loyalty program here.)

Court house: The chain celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish fries on Wednesdays, which includes grated corned beef, caramelized onions, House IPA white cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and homemade pickled jalapeo. Some locations also have 32-ounce crowlers available.

