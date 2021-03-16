Business Live: shares increase; Bitcoin drops after weekend record as Center considers ban

Nifty and Sensex opened the day on a positive note to recoup some of yesterday’s losses.

The price of Bitcoin is in the spotlight after sources revealed the Center may ban digital currency.

12h00

Twitter launches multilingual information prompt ahead of Assembly elections

With Assembly elections coming up in five states, the microblogging platform Twitter on Monday announced a dedicated six-language information search prompt with India’s Election Commission and State Election Commissions to fight disinformation and provide reliable details on the elections.

The US-based company has also launched a series of multilingual talks for young people in India DemocracyAdda aimed at promoting voter literacy and civic participation among Indian youth, as well as a series of HerPoliticalJourney videos that will focus on women political leaders.

With the 2021 Assembly elections taking place in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Pondicherry, [We have] announced a series of initiatives to encourage informed and healthy conversations between candidates, political parties, citizens, media and society, the company said in a statement.

11:30 AM

AU Small Finance Bank Shares Gain Over 4% Due to Fundraising

PTI reports: “AU Small Finance Bank shares jumped more than 4 percent at the start of trading on Tuesday after the company announced it had raised Rs 625.50 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors via a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company’s shares gained 4.27 percent to Rs 1,238.05 on BSE.

At the NSE, it rose 4.13 percent to Rs 1,237.65.

The bank completed the equity share allocation under the QIP and managed to raise Rs 625.5 crore through the issuance of 5,000,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,251 per share, the bank announced on Monday in a regulatory dossier.

The show was launched on March 9, with a floor price of Rs 1,181.06 a piece.

The QIP has been very well received by domestic and international institutional investors and the QIP has been underwritten by sovereign wealth funds, large foreign portfolio investors, life insurance companies and domestic mutual funds, the QIP said. ‘UA Small Finance Bank.

The AU Bank intends to use the net proceeds to support long-term growth aligned with the bank’s internal risk appetite, to maintain sufficient leeway beyond regulatory requirements by capital adequacy matters; and for general business purposes or for any other purpose, he said.

11:00

China factory production and retail sales accelerate

China’s industrial production growth accelerated in January-February, exceeding expectations, as the vast manufacturing sector started 2021 on a solid footing and the economy consolidated its rapid recovery.

Retail sales during the period also increased as part of a boost in domestic demand, which gave a strong boost to business activity in addition to the recent surge in export growth.

Industrial production rose 35.1% in the first two months, up from a 7.3% increase seen in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Monday. That was stronger than a median forecast of a 30% rise in a Reuters poll.

10:30 a.m.

Bitcoin drops after weekend record as India considers ban

Reuters reports: “Bitcoin fell on Monday from a record above $ 60,000 over the weekend as investors digested a potential India ban on cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency had hit a record high of $ 61,781.83 on Saturday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $ 1.9 trillion budget stimulus and ordered immunizations to be ramped up.

Since some investors tend to view bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, analysts believe the rise in bitcoin has been helped by the prospect of a strong economic recovery.

In afternoon trading, bitcoin was down 5.3% to $ 55,865,

A senior government official told Reuters overnight that India, Asia’s third-largest economy, was preparing a bill that would criminalize the possession, issuance, mining, trading and transfer of crypto. active.

The bill was in line with the Indian government’s January agenda which called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while creating a framework for its own official digital currency.

“The Indian government’s renewed interest in the cryptocurrency ban led to the initial drop in the range from $ 60,000 to $ 56,000,” said John Wu, president of AVA Labs, a platform. open-source form of building financial applications using blockchain technology.

In India, despite threats of a ban from the government, transaction volumes are increasing and 8 million investors now hold 100 billion rupees ($ 1.4 billion) in crypto-investments, according to industry estimates. No official data is available.

The world’s largest virtual currency hit $ 61,781.83 on Saturday, up more than 40% since late February as investors ignored concerns over extremely high valuations.

Despite Monday’s pullback, many investors believe the outlook for bitcoin’s price remains on the upside.

Seth Melamed, chief operating officer of the Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Liquid, said legislation of the type proposed by India would not be a barrier to further gains for bitcoin.

“Because it’s decentralized, government bans or acceptance are somewhat irrelevant,” Melamed said. “Capital will find a way.”

Bitcoin has grown by over 90% this year, vastly outperforming traditional asset classes, fueled by the adoption of cryptocurrencies by large corporations and large investors including Tesla Inc and Bank of NY Mellon.

“The reason why the continued rise in bitcoin is such a surprise to the traditional financial market is because they are looking at its fundamentals, when they should be looking at the market forces that have driven its adoption,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, a network that provides data to smart contracts on the blockchain.

“Bitcoin is involved in the same market dynamics as all Fiat currency, where market forces determine its value far more than any kind of clear fundamentals,” he added.

Bitcoin’s record on Saturday was hit in tight markets due to the weekend, technical factors amplifying the upward movement, said Justin d’Anethan, sales director of digital asset firm Diginex in Hong Kong. . “

10:00 AM

Sensex climbs more than 200 points in the first exchanges; Clever 15K tests

Stocks rebound from yesterday’s losses.

PTI reports: “The benchmark Sensex stock index jumped more than 200 points when the trade opened on Tuesday, following the gains of index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints amid a positive trend in world markets.

The 30-stock BSE index traded 274.03 points or 0.54 percent higher at 50,669.11, and the larger NSE Nifty was up 75.10 points or 0.54 percent at 15 004.60.

Asian Paints was the top winner in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Reliance Industries and M&M.

In contrast, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and SBI were the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex had finished 397 points or 0.78 percent lower at 50,395.08. The larger NSE Nifty finished 101.45 points or 0.67% down to 14,929.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,101.35 crore, according to exchange data.

“We are now in a very volatile phase where the market oscillates daily, responding to major triggers. The main trigger now is the US bond yield which has the potential to move huge amounts of money, ”said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Rising bond yields trigger sell off in stock markets and when yields cool, buying picks up again, he said, adding that bear pounding and short hedging make markets excessively volatile.

“Two consecutive days of institutional selling – by both FIIs and DIIs – have weakened the Indian market. But this is not a directional trend. After the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and a possible assertion of the Fed’s accommodative position, the market could resume its bullish movement. Premium financial services presently present a buying opportunity, “he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul stock exchanges were trading on a positive note in mid-session trades.

US stocks also posted gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, the world’s benchmark crude oil, Brent, was trading 0.83 percent lower at $ 68.31 a barrel. “

9:30 AM

Indian airports can see 5,400 cr. net loss in FY21

With a sharp reduction in passenger traffic, estimated at around 66% year-over-year in FY21, the airport business in India is expected to experience a significant net loss of 5,400 crore and a loss of cash of 3,500 crores during the year, according to the ICRA.

However, the strong liquidity of the players would help the sector through this unprecedented period, the rating agency said in a report.

ICRA said that in the next fiscal year, the industry is expected to report a net profit of 190 crore supported by a 130% year-over-year recovery in passenger traffic.

In FY2022, the industry is expected to experience an improvement in operating profit of 73% to 14,500 crore and net profit of 190 crore supported by a recovery in passenger traffic of around 130% year-on-year, according to the report.

Domestic passenger traffic is expected to decline 61 percent year-on-year and international traffic 85 percent year-on-year in fiscal 2021, he said.