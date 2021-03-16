The art industry is in its worst recession since 2009, according to Art Basel’s latest report on the art market

Global sales of art and antiques hit an estimated $ 50.1 billion in 2020, down 22% from 2019, while online sales hit a record high of $ 12.4 billion , or double the value of the previous year. These sales represented a record 25% share of the market value.

Although the top three arts hubs in the US, UK and China saw a decline in transactions, they continued to account for the majority of global sales by value in 2020, at 82%. The United States retained its leadership position with a 42 percent share, with China and the United Kingdom tied at 20 percent.

For dealers, the fallout from the pandemic weighed on overall sales, with values ​​falling 20% ​​to $ 29.3 billion in 2020, up from a slight increase of 2% in 2019.

But with reduced operating costs, some galleries were still making money. The report found that 28% of dealers were more profitable than in 2019 and 18% said they maintain a stable level of net profit.

The main priorities of dealers have changed significantly over the past year, with most focusing on existing customers, online sales and cost reduction.Most dealers (58%) said they expected sales to improve in 2021, while 27% expected they would stagnate and 15% expected a further decline. The size of the dealership customer base decreased to an average of 55 individual customers, from 64 in 2019.

Meanwhile, in the auction world, sales of fine art, decorative art and antiques (excluding private sales) amounted to $ 17.6 billion in 2020, down from 30% compared to 2019. According to conservative estimates, private sales reached over $ 3.2 billion in 2020, up 36% from 2019. Total sales by auction houses, public and private, are expected to reach 20 , $ 8 billion in 2020.

Notably, China overtook the United States to become the largest auction market, with a 36% share. The United States accounted for 29% and the United Kingdom 16%. According to the report, the largest sector of the art auction market by value was post-war and contemporary art, at 55%, which, together with modern art, accounted for just over 81 % of sales by value.

Sales in the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist sector, the dominant category 30 years ago, showed the largest decline in value between 2019 and 2020, with sales falling by more than 50%.

The fairs in person have of course suffered the biggest setbacks. Of 365 global art fairs planned for 2020, 61% were canceled and 37% held live events, while 2% held hybrid in-person / online events. A survey of 138 art fairs found revealed that the majority (62%) offered a digital version. of their shows in 2020.

The share of live art fair sales declined significantly in 2020, to just 13% of total dealer sales. Despite the high number of canceled events, 41% of high net worth collectors surveyed said they made a purchase at a fair in 2020, while 45% said they made an acquisition through the online viewing room. ‘an art fair.

Just under half of HNW collectors surveyed said they would be ready to attend an art fair in the first six months of 2021, although 64% said they would be ready to attend art fair. local events. The majority of collectors (68%)said they would be happy to attend any show by the end of the third quarter of 2021, a number that rose to over 80% for the fourth quarter of the year.

In the meantime,reResellers at all levels posted significant increases in online sales, with those in the over $ 10 million revenue segment growing the most at 47%. In the art auction sector, 22% of lots sold in 2020 were online only, double the share of 2019.

Works priced over $ 1 million accounted for only 6% of total online values, compared to 58% for offline sales. Among HNW collectors, 90% visited an online art fair or gallery in 2020, and 72% said it was important or essential to display a price when browsing works of art at sell online.

Finally, the 2,569 HNW Collector Reporting Survey, conducted in conjunction with UBS Bank, also provided notable information, including that millennial HNW collectors were the top spenders in 2020, with 30% spending more than one million dollars, compared to 17% of Baby Boomers.