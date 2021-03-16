Credit Suisse reports possible charge of Greensill fallout





ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse on Tuesday warned it could incur costs following the collapse of its supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and other relationships with the specialist firm. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse can be seen at a branch in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann / File Photo The lender has faced fallout from the $ 10 billion collapse in funds linked to UK financial services firm Greensill Capital, which last week filed for insolvency after losing support from its major backers. funds. While these issues are still at an early stage, we note that Credit Suisse may incur costs in this regard, he said in a statement. Credit Suisse has paid investors some $ 3.1 billion in redemptions of the four funds so far, just under a third of their value shortly before the suspension, and said it would announce new cash distributions in the coming months. Managing director Thomas Gottstein, who is due to appear at the Morgan Stanley European financial conference later on Tuesday, tried to squeeze the bank out of a string of bad headlines, covering a spy scandal that has confused his predecessor Tidjane Thiam a little over a year. millions of dollars were paid to settle a legacy legal case. Its share price has fallen 10.6% since the bank announced that its supply chain funds were frozen on March 1. Supply chain financier Greensill began to collapse in early March after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business, prompting Credit Suisse to freeze funds tied to it. Switzerland’s second-largest bank has hired outside companies to help them deal with regulators and insurers amid questions about the contracts that underpin Greensills’ security. Japanese insurer Tokio Marine, which provided $ 4.6 billion in coverage to Greensill’s credit ratings through an Australian unit, is investigating the validity of those policies. A person familiar with the matter said these were directly linked to Credit Suisse’s $ 10 billion funds. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that its asset management division, which sold the funds to investors, was working closely with Greensills administrator Grant Thornton and other parties to facilitate the recovery of the funds. He also took steps to recover a $ 140 million loan from Greensill in Australia. He has now recouped some $ 50 million from the bridging loan, he said Tuesday, leaving his outstanding secured loan at $ 90 million. Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Edited by Michael Shields and Kenneth Maxwell

