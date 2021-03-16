Many factors are fueling rising gas prices | Business

The state’s record may be just down the road.
Gasoline prices continue to rise across the Commonwealth. A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $ 3,027 statewide this week and $ 3,065 in western Pennsylvania, according to the AAA East Centrals Weekly Price Index, released Monday.
These weekly increases of 3.3 cents for Keystone State and 1.4 cents for that region, 3.3 cents for Keystone State are modest compared to what has happened since the start of 2021. Fuel costs have jumped in western Pennsylvania in 10 of the past 11 weeks, totaling 58.7 cents per gallon. This is an increase of almost 25% from around $ 2.50 on New Years Day, the approximate cost a year ago as well.
If this ascent continues, Pennsylvania could likely surpass its highest average of $ 4,074 set on July 16, 2008.
What is fueling this bewildering phenomenon for commuters? It’s a combination of factors: decreased vehicle use, especially during the first half of the pandemic, when working from home became the norm; production cuts by domestic oil drillers; soaring crude oil prices following OPEC’s vote to limit production increases; and weather-related refinery closures.
Add all that to Pennsylvanias’ existing gasoline tax of 58 cents per gallon, the second highest among the 50 states.
Jim Garrity, spokesperson for the Pittsburgh-based AAA East Central, attributes the acceleration in prices in large part to crude oil and refinery issues.
Crude makes up 50 to 60 cents of every dollar we spend pumping gasoline, he said in an email. So when there is a change of a few dollars, even that can have a big impact. Today crude costs nearly $ 20 more than it did at the start of the year, and as it has risen, gasoline prices have also risen.
Garrity also pointed out that more than 40% of refineries are offline in America, partly because of storms in Texas, and partly when refineries go offline for regular maintenance. The horrific winter storm in Texas last month, according to AAA, pushed the national gas average up 40 cents, to $ 2.86.
And expect prices to rise again, as the latest Energy Information Administration reports show continued decline in gasoline inventories and a surge in domestic demand.
So, will Pennsylvania approach or sidestep its 13-year record?
Gasoline prices don’t seem likely to go that high, Garrity said, but unless there are unforeseen circumstances. In addition, it remains to be seen what the impact of the summer driving season will be and the switch to summer gasoline (the more expensive).
That being said, crude oil prices appear to have stabilized for now, which will likely reduce any further significant increases at the pump.
Denton Cinquegrana is certain the record will last. In fact, he literally plays his reputation on it.
If it’s broken I’ll be walking through PNC Park in the middle of a game, he laughed. I don’t think the prices will go up to $ 4. It would be catastrophic for demand.
Cinquegrana is chief oil analyst for Oil Price Information Service, a company that provides price information and news on fuels, natural gas and other commodities.
He said gasoline demand is increasing a bit and will likely achieve a full recovery.
The question is, what will a full recovery look like? He asked, citing an increase in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. Comparing it with 2018 and 2019 levels would be a better way to determine if this is a full recovery.
Cinquegrana was not surprised that the refineries were knocked out by storms. The largest refineries are along the Gulf Coast and they are not equipped for this type of weather. They are certainly not used to it or prepared for it.
As for the western half of Pennsylvania. . . AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns, and 20 of those locations have averaged over $ 3 this week. Clarion ($ 2,961), New Castle ($ 2,969) and Sharon ($ 2,990) are just below this level.
Washington’s figure rose 3.4 cents during the week to $ 3.064, the seventh lowest in the region. Gas in the greater Washington area is generally cheaper than most local communities, but its average has jumped 59.7 cents since the start of the year.
Uniontown rounded Washington to drop to sixth place with its average remaining at $ 3.063.
Mercer and Warren are tied for the most expensive prize at $ 3.099.
Even the top price is still $ 1 less than the ignominious top states watermark.