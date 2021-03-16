Oil pulls back for third day as WTI Contango and dollar take tolls





Photographer: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg Photographer: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg Oil fell for a third day to trade below $ 65 a barrel, penalized by weak near-term price structure in the market and a stronger dollar. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.9%, after losing 1% in the previous two sessions. Brent also fell. On Monday, WTI’s closest time gap slipped into its deepest contango since January, signaling oversupply. The dollar held a two-day gain which made crude more expensive for holders of other currencies. Despite the setback, oil remains on track for a fourth quarterly gain as vaccine rollout, recovery in economic activity and procurement discipline from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies shrink. combine to support the market. This prompts banks to update their forecast for crude in 2021, with Citigroup Inc. the latest to change its price targets. At the start of last week, WTI was approaching $ 68 a barrel after a rising tensions in the Middle East. “After last week’s peak, crude was ripe for a pullback,” said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights. As prices weaken, there are still positive signs on the demand outlook. In the United States, coronavirus cases increased last week at the slowest rate since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, retail gasoline sales grew just 1% lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. This is good news for an industry that relies on the busy summer driving season to boost profits. Prices: WTI for April was down 0.9% to $ 64.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:19 a.m. in London. The WTI’s quick time deviation was 5 cents a barrel in contango.

Brent for May fell 0.9% to $ 68.27 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. In a context, short-term prices are trading below more distant ones, a downtrend that suggests oversupply. In the United States, drillers are pumping again after last month’s freeze, and domestic stocks of crude have widened. Unlike WTI, Brent’s rapid time spread is 54 cents per barrel declining, an uptrend that indicates short-term tension. While WTI may face pressure amid expectations, US stocks could rise again, but the magnitude of the contango seen in the quick timeframe should not be overstated given that open interest was now shifted towards down the curve, especially in May and June contracts, according to Hari. After China released robust economic figures on Monday that bode well for oil consumption, traders will get a snapshot of US conditions later on Tuesday. Retail sales and industrial production data for February are part of the releases. Related News: The torrent of Iranian oil gushing into China crowds out imports from other countries and threatens to complicate OPEC + efforts to tighten supply.

The torrent of Iranian oil gushing into China crowds out imports from other countries and threatens to complicate OPEC + efforts to tighten supply. The UK’s oil and gas industry must struggle to recover from a crisis caused by the pandemic, and in the longer term will have to deal with a prolonged decline in production, according to its trade body.

The UK’s oil and gas industry must struggle to recover from a crisis caused by the pandemic, and in the longer term will have to deal with a prolonged decline in production, according to its trade body. Shale’s caution after last year’s crash puts producers in an unusual position of cutting production as prices soar.

Shale’s caution after last year’s crash puts producers in an unusual position of cutting production as prices soar. The Senate has confirmed Deb Haaland as Home Secretary despite opposition from Republicans, who fear it will discourage oil development on hundreds of millions of acres of federal land. – With help from Aaron Clark Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos