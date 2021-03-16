Business
Over $ 57,000 lost to gift card scams in Waterloo region this year
In the first two months of the year, 23 people in the Waterloo region fell victim to gift card scams and lost a combined total of $ 57,430. On average, victims lost about $ 2,100 each.
Now Waterloo Regional Police are issuing a scam warning.
Police say crooks usually contact potential victims via email or phone, posing as a friend, colleague or other church member. The crooks will then ask the victim to purchase a gift card and provide them with the activation PIN.
The most requested gift cards come from Google Play, iTunes and Amazon.
In a recent case, police said a 51-year-old woman received a phone call from a scammer claiming to represent her bank. The scammer told the woman that she had been the victim of credit card fraud and that in order to locate the suspect she had to purchase and provide the PINs for $ 1,000 in Google Play Cards.
Once she followed these instructions, the scammer asked the woman to buy more gift cards. It wasn’t until their third try that the woman realized she had been scammed.
Age of victims may vary
Police say women tend to fall victim to gift card scams more often than men, although the demographics of the victims can vary. The most common age categories of victims are those over 70, followed by those over 20.
Anyone asked to make a purchase on someone else’s behalf should be careful, police say. Here are some safety tips:
- Be careful and confirm the legitimacy of any request.
- Resist the pressure to act quickly.
- Trust your instincts.
Last year, a total of 167 people fell victim to gift card scams in the region and lost a total of $ 293,867.
Police say anyone who is the victim of a scam should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center. More advice is available on the Waterloo Regional Police website.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]