Over $ 57,000 lost to gift card scams in Waterloo region this year

In the first two months of the year, 23 people in the Waterloo region fell victim to gift card scams and lost a combined total of $ 57,430. On average, victims lost about $ 2,100 each.

Now Waterloo Regional Police are issuing a scam warning.

Police say crooks usually contact potential victims via email or phone, posing as a friend, colleague or other church member. The crooks will then ask the victim to purchase a gift card and provide them with the activation PIN.

The most requested gift cards come from Google Play, iTunes and Amazon.

In a recent case, police said a 51-year-old woman received a phone call from a scammer claiming to represent her bank. The scammer told the woman that she had been the victim of credit card fraud and that in order to locate the suspect she had to purchase and provide the PINs for $ 1,000 in Google Play Cards.

Once she followed these instructions, the scammer asked the woman to buy more gift cards. It wasn’t until their third try that the woman realized she had been scammed.

Age of victims may vary

Police say women tend to fall victim to gift card scams more often than men, although the demographics of the victims can vary. The most common age categories of victims are those over 70, followed by those over 20.

Anyone asked to make a purchase on someone else’s behalf should be careful, police say. Here are some safety tips:

Be careful and confirm the legitimacy of any request.

Resist the pressure to act quickly.

Trust your instincts.

Last year, a total of 167 people fell victim to gift card scams in the region and lost a total of $ 293,867.

Police say anyone who is the victim of a scam should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center. More advice is available on the Waterloo Regional Police website.