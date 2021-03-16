Nokia plans to cut around 10,000 jobs in the next 2 years

The Finnish company Nokia Oyj has reportedly announced that it plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs within two years. This decision will help the brand save money.

Nokia will do this to cut costs and invest more in the brand’s search capacity. The company plans to spend around 600-700 million euros due to process-related charges by 2023.

This new announcement will lead Nokia to reduce its total workforce by 10%. The company’s recent annual report disappointed investors with declining revenues.

In October of last year, the company announced a new operating model designed to better position the business for changing markets and align with customer needs. According to the company, the new model is optimized for better accountability and transparency, increased simplicity and better profitability.

CEO Pekka Lundmark said each of the company’s four business groups has identified a clear path to sustainable and profitable growth and that they are resetting their cost bases to invest in their future.

“Each business group will aim for technological leadership. In the areas where we choose to compete, we will play to win. So we are improving product quality and cost competitiveness, and investing in the right skills and capabilities,” Lundmark continued.

According to Nokia, these plans should result in an organization of 80,000 to 85,000 employees over a period of 1,824 months, instead of the approximately 90,000 employees Nokia employs today. The company says the exact number will depend on how the market changes over the next two years.

Decisions that could potentially impact our employees are never taken lightly. Making sure we have the right setup and the right capabilities is a necessary step in delivering long-term, sustainable performance. My priority is to ensure that all concerned are supported throughout this process, ”said Lundmark.