World must invest $ 131 trillion in clean energy to meet Paris goals: CityAM





The world must invest $ 131 trillion (94 trillion) in clean energy resources over the next 30 years to meet the climate targets set in the 2015 Paris accords. A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has found that investment must increase by $ 33 trillion from current plans over the next few decades if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius. Read more: HSBC concedes investor pressure in the face of climate change To achieve this, the amount of renewable energy constituting the primary supply must be multiplied by eight by the middle of the century. At the same time, the consumption of fossil fuels will have to fall by 75%, with the decline in the consumption of coal and oil far exceeding that of natural gas. The report also called for a dramatic increase in the amount of electricity produced by “green” hydrogen. In IRENA’s net zero scenario, 30% of all electricity is produced from the zero carbon energy source by 2050. When the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago, many were hoping it would portend an accelerated shift to a cleaner energy system around the world. Before the Open: take to the markets with our morning newsletter But, said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera, “we are going in the wrong direction”. “The energy transition can no longer be limited to mitigation efforts or gradual stages. He must

become a transformation effort, a redesign of the system, based on the rapid upscaling of

technologies while innovating for the future, ”he added. A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showed that global carbon emissions had already returned to pre-Covid levels by the end of 2020. Despite the drop due to global lockdowns, the surge in energy demand implied by the post-pandemic economic recovery caused emissions to be 2% higher in December than they were previously. year earlier. Read more: CBI calls for ‘fundamental change’ in UK tax system to meet climate change targets At the end of this year, global governments will meet in Glasgow for the UN’s flagship COP26 climate conference. When they do, ministers will be under tremendous pressure to commit to even more dramatic action to limit climate change.





