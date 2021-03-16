Inovia Capital raises $ 450 million for a second growth-phase investment fund – TechCrunch

Headquarters in Montreal Inovia Capital raised $ 450 million for Growth Fund II, the company’s second growth stage investment fund. The closing of this financing comes just over two years after the announcement of its first in February 2019, a pool of private equity of $ 400 million that marked Inovia’s first foray beyond the first agreements on which he originally focused on.

Inovia now invests in every stage of a company’s development, including retaining stakes in some of its portfolio companies that have managed to come out on the public markets, like Lightspeed, the point-of-sale and trading company that is went public for nearly $ 400 million. public offering on both the NYSE and TSX last year.

As with Growth Fund I, the objective of Growth Fund II is to invest in companies that primarily focus on Canadian startups, but also seek targets in the United States and the EU, where Inovia also has offices. Business partners including Chris Arsenault, Dennis Kavelman and former Google CFO Patrick Pichette focused on building a team of experienced operators to help companies in their portfolio and invest specifically in areas with a particular need for startups outside the valley, as a search for high-demand senior talent with high-level experience in the tech sector.

Inovia’s original growth fund was based on the assumption that the company could leverage its connections and experience to deliver value to companies in its portfolio not only when they start up, but throughout their lifetimes. growth cycles. Arsenault explained in an interview that Fund I was kind of proof that this assumption was correct, which then paid big dividends when the company went to raise Fund II last year.

“We basically built the team around Dennis, Patrick and myself,” he said. “We really followed our key assumptions as to why it made sense for Inovia to use its platform to create a growth stage fund that would benefit not only from the portfolio information but all the relationships and of the platform we built. over the past decade. “

What needed to be proven, Arsenault said, was that Inovia could compete with the growth-oriented companies that had acted as follow-up investors for its preliminary transactions over the years. It was not an easy task, considering that Inovia has provided transaction flow to some of the most respected venture capital firms in tech, including Bessemer, KKR, TA Ventures and Sequoia. .

Inovia hired many operators with experience in high growth companies and focused on the ability to guide their investments through challenges such as building a real board and designing a board. capping to properly manage and prepare secondary sales. With a plan to invest in between 10 and 12 companies with the 400 million dollars from Fund I, Inovia started to make deals, the first was with Lightspeed, then they launched into Forward (technological primary healthcare) , Hopper and Snaptravel (two travel industry startups) and more.

Most of the companies Lightspeed picked with Fund I (it did 10 deals in total) ended up having a very strong 2020, including, surprisingly, all of the travel-focused startups. Based on the strength of their performance, Arsenault and its partners decided to speed up their Fundraising II schedule and found more than willing LPs. They ended up capping the fund at $ 450 million (with a target of between 10 and 12 investments, as with Fund I) given what Arsenault says is the right size to manage the entire team. investment and operation, despite the available demand that will probably increase quite a bit more.

Arsenault noted that most of the limited partnerships contributing to this fund also had capital in the former, although some new investors have also signed up. And while Inovia’s focus is not strictly Canadian, he added that the company’s success, as well as the makeup of its investment partners and portfolio (two-thirds of the companies it has supported are Canadian) tells the story of a changing investment landscape north of the border.

“The majority of our LPs are Canadian, and I take to heart the importance of creating role models, so people can look to role models and either replicate or adapt to their own circumstances,” said declared Arsenault. “I think we need more success stories that people can look at and say, ‘I can do the same, or I can do better.’ And the fact that our records came back with us, and when you watch, you know, what Georgian [Partners] does, and what Novacap does, and what OMERS Growth has nothing to do with the ecosystem and the venture capital industry that I was 10 years ago, does it? We are definitely on another level now in Canada.

He added that there are examples at every stage of starting a business, citing the new Backbone Angels Collective Led by a number of current and current Shopify employees including Arati Sharma, Atless Clark, Lynsey Thornton and Alexandra Clark. Arsenault also pointed to Lightspeed’s decision to list first on the TSX before the NYSE as a sign of new maturity in the tech industry in the Canadian context.

Finally, Arsenault attributes an unusual “ X ” factor to the way Inovia was able to create this second fund and manage a deep involvement in the companies in its very active portfolio over the past year: the mostly remote conditions brought about. by the necessities of the pandemic.

“It would have been impossible to do what we did within the portfolio, with the portfolio, raising funds from a new fund, generating our best year, in terms of exits last year, we had the Lightspeed’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, we have had a dozen acquisition transactions where the companies in our portfolio are acquiring, ”he said. “I don’t know how we would have done what we did, if we had traveled and had a normal life.”