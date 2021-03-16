AstraZeneca test data could create buying opportunity, says Jefferies





The coronavirus trial might not look good and it could be a good opportunity to buy the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, according to an analyst note released on Tuesday. Jefferies analysts led by Peter Welford say the vaccine made by AstraZeneca



with the University of Oxford might not look particularly rosy compared to data from rivals, including Pfizer and Moderna.



This is because the study looks at a four-week dosing schedule, but other data shows that vaccine efficacy works best when the second dose is given after 12 weeks. To assess the significance of the results of the US study, it is important to take into account the suboptimal dosing regimen as well as real-world evidence from the UK where the vaccine helped drastically reduce cases of severe illness and hospitalization from Covid-19, Welford said. Jefferies raised his AstraZeneca rating to purchase wedge and raised the price target to the equivalent of $ 61.05. AstraZenecas US-listed shares closed at $ 48.77 on Monday. Welford says when the drugmaker closes its $ 37 billion acquisition



Alexion Pharmaceuticals



expected in the third quarter, the merits of the agreement will be more widely appreciated. The deal will give AstraZeneca entry into the rare disease segment, the ability to fund greater research and development expenses and better cash flow generation. Write to [email protected]

