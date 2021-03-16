Credit Suisse warns Greensill could spoil best start of decade

Do you want to know the European markets? In your inbox before opening, every day. Register here.

Credit Suisse Group AG has warned that it could suffer a financial blow after the implosion of Greensill Capital that forced it to freeze $ 10 billion in funds and put a loan to the company at risk, threatening to spoil it. which had been the bank’s best start to the year in a year. decade.

The lender said on Tuesday that while it is still early days, it may need to record costs related to the business it has done with Greensill Capital, including a loan it made before the company filed. an insolvency claim. That prospect overshadowed an otherwise strong start to the year, with investment banking income up more than 50% in the first two months and pre-tax income for the group the best in 10 years.

The collapse of Credit Suisse’s supply chain finance funds, which he managed with Greensill, plunged Switzerland’s second-largest bank into the deepest crisis since chief executive Thomas Gottstein took over he a year ago. The CEO, who has already faced a series of missteps and losses in the past during his first year at the helm, faces questions about controls and risk management, not least because he ordered a fund review last year which subsequently failed. prevent their collapse.

“I would be lying if I said the supply chain was not a

distraction, ”Gottstein said at a conference Tuesday, in some of his first public comments since the scandal broke. “I can’t promise a specific outcome – my lawyers wouldn’t allow me – but I can promise that I will do everything possible to achieve the best possible outcome for our investors in supply chain funds.”

Credit Suisse shares rose 1.7% at 2:29 p.m. in Zurich. The stock lost nearly 9% this month before Tuesday, against a small gain for UBS Group AG, its closest rival.

The Swiss bank joined its German rival Deutsche Bank AG, which also reported a “ good start to 2021 ”when it presented its annual report last week. Deutsche Bank still expects its revenue to decline this year after a particularly strong business performance in 2020.

Credit Suisse previously reported last month that it saw a substantial increase in client activity in early 2021, benefiting core private banking and investment banking businesses. The latter unit reported revenues of 2.08 billion francs ($ 2.24 billion) in the first quarter of last year.

Read more: Credit Swiss Missed many warnings before Greensill’s Collapse

Analysts have said that while the financial shock of Greensill’s Credit Suisse debacle is likely to be limited, the damage to reputation is only going to be evident. Credit Suisse said it recently clawed back $ 50 million on a $ 140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital at the end of last year. The remainder of the loan is secured, Gottstein said, without detailing how much he expects to collect in total.

The bank had brushed aside concerns from some risk managers over the loan, which was made just months before the business collapsed, people familiar with the matter said.

More damaging, at least in terms of reputation, was the decision to freeze four funds that had been touted to investors as among the safest in the bank’s lineup. Credit Suisse said money pools expect to return more capital to investors in the coming months, having so far paid out around $ 3.1 billion. The bank has an additional $ 1.25 billion in cash in the four funds, as the money continued to flow from the notes arranged by Greensill, Gottstein said at the Morgan Stanley annual conference on European finances.

The fund collapse was sparked by the refusal of a major insurer – Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. – to extend new coverage for the assets. In a statement on Tuesday, Credit Suisse said the bank’s chief risk and compliance officer, Lara Warner, was only made aware of the impending risk a week before the funds closed.

Read more: Credit Switzerland’s Greensill Stray funds tamed bill loans

Lex Greensill has said in court documents that he kept senior Credit Suisse officials informed of his struggles with securing new insurance for weeks before the abrupt collapse of his supply chain financial empire. Asset insurance was one of the reasons Credit Suisse presented them as so secure.

“While we don’t expect Credit Suisse to pay for investors’ losses, we see potential legal risk and ongoing regulatory oversight,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients. “Greensill could be a major setback” to Gottstein’s efforts to move past depreciation and legal fees.

