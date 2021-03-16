Gold price today 03-16-2021: This is what happened on MCX to gold, silver | Should you buy?





Gold price today 03/16-2021:Gold remained firm on Tuesday, refusing to drop significantly. While gold futures were trading almost flat against the Monday 5:30 p.m. closing price on MCX, silver futures were down Rs 323 or 0.5% at that time. . Expert Anuj Gupta, vice president (VP), commodities and currency research at IIFL Securities, says the outlook is positive for gold and silver in the near term. This is what he suggested for investments in gold and silver. Gupta said sentiment around gold and silver improved slightly with lower bond yields. Sentiments have also rekindled due to falling interest rates in the United States and rising inflation, Gupta said. Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged, he said, adding that this would help bullion. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: Higher bond yields and the strengthening US dollar were the main reasons for the current correction in bullion prices. The vice president said there is a buying opportunity for investors at existing levels. Gold price, cash in Delhi The spot price of gold in Delhi is around Rs 46,900, an increase of Rs 100 from the last published price on Monday. The spot price for silver is Rs 68,800, which has increased by Rs 300 from the last post price on Monday, after remaining unchanged for the past 3-4 days. He said physical market prices take a while to reflect changes. MCX Gold, silver trading strategy On Tuesday, MCX April gold futures were trading almost flat at 5:30 p.m. from Monday’s closing price. Gold futures were trading at Rs 44,896. Its strategy is to buy gold futures. He recommended buying around Rs 44,800. He puts the stop loss at Rs 44,500 while the target price at Rs 45,400. Meanwhile, MCX May Silver futures were trading at Rs 67,346 per kg at that time, becoming Rs 323 or 0.5% cheaper from the last closing price on Monday. He recommended buying silver futures at Rs 67,300. He sets the stop loss at Rs 65,400 while the target price at Rs 68,800. Gold and Silver Price Outlook Gupta said the international spot price for gold was $ 1,732, up from the last price of $ 1,721 released on Monday. It exceeded its expected price target of $ 1,730, showing a rebound as estimated by Gupta. He is expected to make further progress as the $ 1.9 trillion package from Joe Bidens’ government will help him move forward. A huge injection of stimulus has rekindled inflationary concerns that are pushing investors towards gold, he said. New cases of the coronavirus have also given bullion a new boost, he said. As for silver, the spot price was around $ 26.20, compared to $ 25.98, the last benchmark price.







