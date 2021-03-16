Attorney General Rutledge sues Walgreens over opioid crisis





Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued Walgreens on Monday, accusing the drugstore chain of fueling the state’s opioid crisis.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued Walgreens on Monday, accusing the drugstore chain of fueling the state’s opioid crisis by filling large numbers of suspicious pain medication orders. Rutledge filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Court, accusing Walgreens of violating the state’s deceptive marketing practices law. The lawsuit accuses Walgreens of not doing enough to guard against the filling of suspicious prescriptions, which leads to the distribution of a large amount of opioids in Arkansas. Walgreens distributed more than 142 million dosage units of oxycodone and hydrocodone in the state from 2006 to 2014, according to the lawsuit. This high volume of opioids alone should have alerted Walgreens to the fact that suspicious orders had been placed, as the amount of opioids shipped to Arkansas far exceeded what could be consumed for medically legitimate purposes, “the lawsuit said. ” Yet Walgreens did not report and discontinue these orders and instead increased the number of pills distributed. “ Walgreens has said it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit, and the drugstore chain said the primary focus of its pharmacists has always been patient health and safety. The company said its pharmacists are equipped with robust policies and procedures when making their best clinical judgment. Prescriptions are written by physicians based on their medical training, experience and clinical judgment, and when a patient presents a prescription that gives no reason to question its legitimacy, the pharmacist is obligated to fill out the prescription. prescription exactly as it is written, “the company said in a statement. State and local governments have filed thousands of complaints against companies in the pharmaceutical industry for their role in the opioid epidemic. Pharmacies, including Walgreens, are the subject of numerous lawsuits. Major deals are underway for lawsuits involving drugmakers and distributors, but so far no major deals have surfaced involving pharmacies. In recent years, Rutledge has filed other opioid lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors. Rutledge’s lawsuit claims Walgreens’ actions have cost the state and consumers millions of dollars for illegal, distorted, unfair, or consumer-damaging opioid orders. Opioids, a class of drugs that includes prescription pain relievers such as OxyContin and Vicodin as well as illicit drugs such as illegally produced heroin and fentanyl, have been linked to more than 470,000 deaths in the United States. since 2000. Overdoses have increased during the Coronavirus pandemic. Arkansas in 2019 had the second-largest opioid distribution of any state, with 80.9 prescriptions per 100 people, more than the national average of 46.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos