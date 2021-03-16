The 2021 BMW i4 will feature the new iDrive 8 infotainment system





Previewed by exclusive images

0-62 mph in four seconds with a top speed of 124 mph

BMW i4 production to start in 2021 The upcoming BMW i4 will be one of the first cars to feature BMW’s new iDrive 8 infotainment system. The new system will use two screens mounted side by side and will also be used in the BMW iX SUV, as well as in many other future BMW models. Scheduled for launch later in the year, the i4 will be an electric version of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé – a model based on the BMW 3 Series with a sleeker look. The 2021 BMW i4 will compete with the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. BMW i4 iDrive 8 infotainment This image is from the iX, but it is believed that most of the parts will carry over to the i4. You get two screens to watch: a cluster of 12.3-inch digital dials and a massive 14.9-inch touchscreen, which can also be controlled using a rotary dial next to the gear selector. The surrounding buttons have been replaced with tactile panels in the trim, with the panels being invisible when the ignition is off. BMW has highlighted the level of customization you can expect in the new iDrive system, which lets you change the color of the ambient lighting, the weight of the steering and even the graphics on the screen. There are several layouts for the touchscreen, including a focus mode for extremely dynamic driving situations and new personal assistant technology that can be renamed to whatever you like. Any settings you change can be assigned to a driver profile, so your individual preferences take effect when you enter.

The navigation system learns your frequent trips – such as a daily commute – and can preemptively load directions and traffic information. Software updates are over-the-air, and the car will wake up three meters away if it senses you are approaching. The interior of the i4 concept car featured a four-seater configuration, with seats trimmed with sustainably sourced materials including microfiber and natural leather. Elsewhere, bronze details are dotted around the dashboard and door panels. Styling Our exclusive images suggest what the next BMW i4 sedan might look like when it launches. The BMW Concept i4 presented a preview of the upcoming production model and BMW told us that the concept was about 85% representative of the final car ready for the showroom. It will get sleek headlights and large grilles like the 4 Series, but the grilles will be empty to showcase its electric powertrain. Elsewhere, there will be a host of blue accents, just like the recently revealed BMW iX3 SUV. The coupe-style rooline of the cars leads to a ducktail-style trunk lid, which features narrow taillights and a prominent rear diffuser. Large aero alloy rims are also present and elongated side sills hide the car’s battery. Powertrain and performance The Concept i4 features the fifth generation of BMW eDrive battery technology, with an 80 kWh battery providing a reported range of 373 miles. BMW claims that the car’s battery has an extremely slim design and weighs only 550 kg. The car produces 523 hp and is capable of 0 to 62 mph in four seconds with a top speed of 124 mph. An electric BMW 3 Series is also in the works. We also know that the brand is set to reveal a host of electric models in the next couple of years, including the iX1, i5, i7 and iX. What does this mean for car buyers? When it arrives in 2021, the all-electric BMW i4 will be a direct rival to the Tesla Model 3 and a true electric alternative to conventionally-powered models in the 3 Series. It looks likely to match the Model 3 for technology while beating its pace. 348 mile range with 373 mile range, which should be enough for most owners. Add to that BMW’s reputation for producing high-quality cars, along with the premium badge, and the i4 might just be a tempting alternative to the Model 3 for buyers looking to go electric. Want to learn more about BMW’s electrified model range? Discover our tests of the BMW 330e, BMW X5 xDrive45e and BMW i3.

