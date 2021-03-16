Business
Opponents testify against medical waste-to-energy plant in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK For many, a proposed plant that would use medical waste to generate power is not the green, high-tech solution to the states waste problem that developer MedRecycler claims it would be.
Neighbors at the project site near the East Greenwich town line, as well as state environmental groups and elected officials, came out in force Monday in an online hearing on the New Jersey company. plan to use a high temperature process known as pyrolysis to decompose used gloves, syringes, tubes and other wastes from hospitals and medical buildings into tar and gas that can be burned to generate electricity.
They raised a litany of concern with regulators in the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, calling the project a threat to the environment and public health and wondering how an app they described as flawed has come this far in the approval process.
The documents submitted by the developer do not have a required approval from the State Planning Council, final approval from the West Warwick Planning Council, detailed safety and spill response plans and proof that the technology works, East Greenwich City lawyers and abutters have said.
In addition, according to their testimony, despite regulations that impose a vegetative buffer zone around solid waste treatment facilities, MedRecycler has offered its plant in an industrial building at 1600 Division Road which is occupied by other companies.
There is no buffer, said Jerry Petros, an attorney for MF Athletic, a construction sports equipment company. There is a half inch piece of wall panel.
Even though it hasn’t been secured yet the medical waste installation permit which was the subject of a hearing on Mondays or other approvals, the plant is already under construction. It would be only the second facility in the United States to treat medical waste by pyrolysis, which is different from combustion because it breaks down materials in the absence of oxygen. The other, located on tribal land in New Mexico, appears to be much smaller than the MedRecycler proposal, and it’s unclear if it’s still in effect.
If the West Warwick project gets approval, it will process 70 tonnes of waste per day. MedRecycler touts its proposal as consistent with states’ environmental goals, not only as a way to help extend the life of the central landfill, at Johnston, which is close to capacity, but also as an energy source renewable.
I am confident the facts will show that our proposal will be good for Rhode Island, said Nicholas Campanella, CEO of MedRecycler. The project is going to be safe. Were going to be a good neighbor.
But medical waste is not considered a renewable energy source under Rhode Island state law, and unlike wind, solar, hydro, etc., it doesn’t qualify. no energy incentives from the state to encourage development. In addition, opponents of the project say efforts are already underway to reduce medical waste and recycle it.
They also argue that the technology has not been tested for the use for which it would be used. MedRecycler plans to use a pyrolysis system designed by the South African company Technotherm. According to its application, only three Technotherm systems are used in the world, one for a slaughterhouse in South Africa, another for plastics and other waste, also in South Africa, and a third for wood products in the Kingdom. -United.
Dr Hina Khan, a Lifespan oncologist who lives in East Greenwich, said the type of scrubber MedRecycler plans to use to remove toxins from its emissions is not proven on the material that will be processed in the installation.
We don’t know this technology will clean and disinfect, she says.
Jim Mullowney, a hazardous waste consultant who owns the Pharma-Cycle company, gave a similar warning about the system’s ability to remove chemicals from the waste.
These chemicals will end up in our air, in our bay, in our drinking water, he said.
The request should either be withdrawn in order to answer questions about the proposal, or be categorically rejected, said Mark Schwager, chairman of East Greenwich City Council.
As we learn more about this project, ”he said,“ our concerns about potential negative impacts on our community continued to grow.
