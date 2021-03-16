Business
Restaurants try to offer freebies to entice customers to wear masks
Across the country, a number of states and municipalities have lifted mask warrants and some never had them at all.
But in many places, restaurant workers have yet to be vaccinated, making them vulnerable to COVID-19.
Restaurant owners have therefore developed incentives, such as free food, to convince customers to keep their masks in their stores.
Unfortunately, the idea does not generate much interest. In Gulfport, Florida, Golden Dinosaurs, a vegan lunch spot, offered free donuts if customers wore masks at its pickup window for 30 consecutive days.
The response, according to a viral tweet from employee Rachel Knox, was disheartening.
In Chicago, Mannys Deli has taken on the challenge of wearing a mask, with an offer of free sandwiches, and is also struggling to get customers to comply.
Fourth generation to own Mannys Danny Raskin says he doesn’t believe customers are willfully stubborn.
They don’t do it on purpose, Raskin said. These are not anti-masks trying to make a point. Its people do not yet understand how to wear one or forget what they are doing.
Chicago’s famous deli, which is located just south of the Loop business district, has a self-serve cafeteria line. Patrons, including Barack Obama and Presidential Advisor Valerie Jarrett, line up, order sandwiches and food, pay, then find a table.
Unlike other restaurants, Mannys does not offer table service, so the main interaction between customers and its staff takes place in line. This is where the problem occurs, Raskin says.
Customers lower their masks to place orders, as their voices are muffled by the coverings. Once seated, they remove their masks to eat. Then when they return to the counter to get takeout boxes for leftovers, they don’t put their masks back on.
Raskin says the restaurant wants customers to keep their masks on at all times except when eating, according to CDC guidelines. There are signs everywhere reminding people to do this. And yet the instructions don’t work.
Thus, the free sandwich offer. I’d love to donate the sandwiches, says Raskin. I was trying to make it a fun way to follow the rules. In reality, getting to 30 days shouldn’t be a problem.
Raskin wonders if he should rethink the offer and maybe hand out a prize after seven days of compliance. He doesn’t want to pick a new date and restart the clock. The goal is not to keep redefining it, he says.
With the pandemic easing, he and other Chicago restaurants are allowed to have more customers in their dining rooms, but Raskin says business is still tough.
For me the biggest problem is that the city center is completely empty. We need tourism. We need people to go back to work, he says. When you look at downtown Chicago, it’s still a ghost town. Still looks like six months ago.
Raskin says he’s happy with the outcome of his series of sandwiches in late 2020 and early 2021, in which Mannys has teamed up with other Chicago restaurants to deliver a weekly special.
The pandemic has taught him that you can be competitive, but you can also be courteous and share your stuff and not try to do it all on your own, Raskin says.
Now, if people just follow the mask rules, their sandwich will be free.
