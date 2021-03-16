European regulator ‘convinced’ that the benefits of AstraZeneca outweigh the risks

BRUSSELS (AP) The European Union’s medicines regulator insisted on Tuesday that there was no indication that the AstraZeneca vaccine was causing blood clots as governments around the world faced the worst dilemma of continuing with a vaccine known to save lives or suspend its use due to reports of clotting in some recipients.

The European Medicines Agency has urged governments not to halt use of the vaccine at a time when the pandemic still kills thousands of people every day. And there are already fears that even brief suspensions could have disastrous effects on confidence in immunization campaigns around the world, many of which are already struggling to overcome logistical hurdles and widespread reluctance towards investigational vaccines. .

We remain firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of side effects, said Emer Cooke, the head of the agency. .

Many scientists have argued that even the loss of a few days to vaccinate vulnerable people could be much more expensive than the impact of a rare occurrence.

But a cascading number of countries have taken a different view and locked shots from Anglo-Swedish society, pending the results of an EMA review, promised Thursday.

Why countries stop shooting AstraZeneca



Sweden was the last to do so on Tuesday, preferring caution over speed, although Cooke insisted that at present there is no indication that the vaccination caused these conditions.

Highlighting the difficulty of making such decisions at a time when people voraciously follow the ups and downs of each vaccine candidate, Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the risk, if any, was rare but that the country’s authorities felt compelled to suspend AstraZenecas. vaccine after receiving more and more reports of blood clots.

Europe has the luxury of being able to choose from several vaccine candidates, but the decision whether or not to suspend the use of the vaccine is still not an easy task on the continent where the virus has already killed more than half a million of people, has taken off again and where the vaccination campaign has stumbled several times.

The choice can be even more difficult elsewhere as many countries rely heavily on AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to manage than some other plans. The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure that vaccines reach the poorest countries known as COVAX.

For example, when the Congo decided to suspend the vaccine, it suspended its entire campaign before it even started because it had not yet received doses of another vaccine. Somalia, on the other hand, took its first shots of AstraZeneca on Tuesday. including one for the Minister of Health, who publicly received the blow to reassure the nation of its safety.

AstraZeneca’s shot has already struggled to gain public trust after issues with communicating its data andconcerns about its effectiveness in the elderly. The current debate could further erode confidence in the vaccine and this skepticism could even spread to others.

We are concerned that there is an effect on the confidence in vaccines. But our job is to make sure the products we authorize are safe, ”Cooke said.

The EMA chief noted that thousands of people across the EU develop blood clots every year for various reasons and that no cases of increased clotting have been reported in clinical studies of the AstraZeneca vaccine. . Still, the experts would undertake a very rigorous analysis and make a recommendation on Thursday.

The difficulty of the decision was clear in Thailand, the first country outside of Europe to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to retract on Tuesday when its prime minister received a dose.

There are people who have concerns, said Prayuth Chan-ocha after receiving the vaccine. But we have to believe the doctors, believe in our healthcare professionals.

Many other countries in Asiaalso ignored worries, but Indonesia, a nation of more than a quarter of a billion people, halted use of the vaccine this week, saying it would await a report from the World Health Organization on the matter.

In addition to the EMA, AstraZeneca and the WHO said there was no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots. There have been 37 reports of blood clots among the more than 17 million people who have received the vaccine across the EU and Britain, the company said.

That’s much lower than one would naturally expect in a general population of this size and is similar to other licensed COVID-19 vaccines, the drugmaker said.

But the number of countries in the bloc holding on is dropping after heavyweights like Germany, Italy, France and Spain all said they were suspending him.

This has left Belgium and a handful of others like Poland, Romania and Greece increasingly isolated in their insistence that stopping the fire now would do more harm than the so hotly debated side effects.

When we know how the virus goes around, it would be very unwise to stop, Belgian Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke told the VRT network on Tuesday.

Experts have noted that such concerns are inevitable in mass vaccination campaigns with so many people getting vaccinated, some are doomed to get sick even though the vaccine is not to blame. This would mean that we would have to endlessly interrupt campaigns over the next few months, Vandenbroucke said.

Yet the torrent of decisions questioning the AstraZeneca vaccine despite assurances from experts is straining public opinion.

But Bogdan Grecu, 26, who works in Romania’s oil industry, was unfazed when he was shot on Tuesday.

I’m pretty sure it’s worth the risk, ”he says. “I don’t think it’s possible for the vaccine to create a worse reaction than the virus.