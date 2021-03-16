Small businesses struggle to get second round of PPP





The Small Business Administration is touting the success of its exclusive two-week paycheck protection program for businesses with less than 20 employees.

CHARLOTTE, NC As the Biden administration touts the success of the Paycheck Protection Program in reaching more parent and pop businesses, especially those belonging to minorities and women, obtaining a loan government remains a struggle for some legitimate small businesses. “We are struggling,” said Michael Tran, owner of TipToe Nail Boutique. “I [applied] four times so far. [The] the bank keeps telling me that something is wrong. They don’t tell me what it is. They just tell me that something is wrong. “ Tran said the pandemic has wiped out much of the business at Plaza Midwood nail salon and 10 of its 13 employees. RELATED: How a Charlotte Coffee Business Survived the Pandemic “If it continues like this, I don’t think I’ll survive,” Tran said. Tran received a PPP loan in the first round, which he says helped him pay his rent. He relies on another loan to pay rent and supplies. “I thought it would be easier, but I didn’t realize it. It’s harder,” he said. “I don’t know what else to do.” The Small Business Administration continues to celebrate the improvements in PPPs that followed last year’s failure to reach enough legitimate small businesses and minority and women-owned businesses. SBA data shows that these changes are making a difference. The SBA reports more than 400,000 secured loans to small businesses and nonprofits during a recent period of exclusivity claim for businesses with less than 20 employees. According to the SBA, this two-week period resulted in more small minority-owned, women-owned and rural businesses receiving loans. “I think the two week period has been a tremendous boost for our small businesses,” said Mike Arriola, acting director of the North Carolina Small Business Administration. Arriola said the SBA is focusing more on women and minority-owned businesses. RELATED: Restaurant Owners Feel Like They Have Been ‘Swept Under The Carpet’ Regarding Federal Aid During COVID-19 #NEW @SBAOIG report reveals that lenders have allocated more than 4,200 duplicates #PPP business loans totaling approximately $ 692 million. We questioned the game @SBAgov North Carolina director on how the agency protects our taxes. Report link: https://t.co/I94AfPSw2Q @wcnc pic.twitter.com/avbh2OYeQo – Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) March 15, 2021 “We are doing it in a more concerted way,” he said. “It is my personal mission to reach out to these minority affiliates.” Arriola said the agency has also stepped up efforts to work with individual lenders. “We are working quickly and hard to help as many people as possible,” he said. Even so, some continue to be excluded. “I think it would be unfortunate if small businesses that wanted to apply for PPP couldn’t for some reason,” Arriola said. Arriola urges companies to continue to apply and rely on available resources to help, including Match lender. People in North Carolina who have concerns can call the SBA at (704) 344-6563. RELATED: Answering Your Tax Questions: Livestream Questions & Answers Tran is now on his fifth PPP request of the second round. We shared his experience with Arriola. In response, the direct temp provided his direct phone number to the business owner and the two began talking about the next steps.







