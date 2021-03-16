Vaccine administered to employees at Albany International Airport





ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) An immunization clinic is held at Albany International Airport for employees, including TSA officers and maintenance workers. About a hundred people were shot on Tuesday by Pfizer. TSA is looking to hire agents at Albany Intl. Airport before the summer season

An airport spokesperson said many employees have already been vaccinated elsewhere. “Airport employees have taken extraordinary measures to ensure the continued safety of the traveling public since the outbreak of the coronavirus,” said airport CEO Phil Calderone. “The recent increase in passenger travel makes it essential that airport workers have the protection they need to continue serving our travelers.” Those eligible for the vaccine included employees from: Albany County Airport Authority

AFCO Advantages

Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Transportation safety administration

Million Air

Airlines companies

FAA Air Traffic Control

Customs and border protection Albany International Airport The airport installs 3 telephone disinfection stations

Albany County Director Dan McCoy said these PODs help keep airport staff and those eager to travel safe. “As we open up and the restrictions end on April 1 regarding the quarantine, you’re going to see more and more people traveling, and it was the rollout of the vaccines, we hope this airport will start to be very busy again,” did he declare. Eighteen airport firefighters are trained to administer the vaccine. The second round of fire will be administered to airport employees in April. Over $ 480 million in guaranteed funding for upstate New York airports and transit systems in latest COVID-19 relief program

The airport also receives more than $ 13 million in federal assistance. Calderone says they will use those dollars to keep all of their workers employed and continue to implement the first airports master plan in 28 years. Let’s take a look at things like increasing hangar space and cargo capacities. We’re hoping to be able to build more to spur economic development here at the airport, so we were looking to use that stimulus money to do all of that, Calderone says.

