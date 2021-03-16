Humana’s primary care centers for the elderly renamed to CenterWell





Two of Humana’s senior-focused primary care groups will soon operate under a common title: CenterWell Senior Primary Care. On April 1, the 41 establishments of the primary care partners and the 24 clinics of the Group of Family Physicians will change their names. Over the next two years, Humana said its other independent payer services would come under the CenterWell title, although it did not say what elements of its business would have the new name. Humana’s more than 90 Conviva senior centers in South Florida and South Texas will not change for the CenterWell brand. The rebranding comes as the Louisville, Ky.-Based insurer expands its retail presence and services for seniors, echoing steps other insurers have taken to lower their care costs. In 2021, Humana plans to open 20 more primary care facilities for the elderly in Georgia, Louisiana and Nevada. By 2022, the insurer aims to operate approximately 200 CenterWell offices nationwide. Providers at these facilities currently see just under 60,000 Medicare Advantage and Traditional Medicare patients. By meeting the medical, social and emotional needs of the elderly, these value-driven clinics aim to improve patient health and lower costs of care. CenterWell clinics may include a nurse practitioner, medical assistant, behavioral health specialist, social workers, clinical pharmacist, care coach, and support staff. The insurer also aims to address the social determinants of health by connecting patients with housing, healthy food and other community resources. Humana noted that many of these centers operate in medically underserved areas and patients do not need to be Humana members to travel. “This new branding reflects the fact that our care services business is growing and maturing, as are our primary care centers focused on the elderly independent of the payer,” CEO Bruce Broussard said in a statement. “We need a brand that shows how we put our members and patients at the center of everything we do.” The name change comes as Humana aims to increase its Medicare Advantage membership by 12% in 2021, reaching nearly 5.07 million enrollees by the end of the year. The insurer said it has the second-highest number of Medicare Advantage members in the United States, with UnitedHealth Group coming first. This year, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based healthcare company is also looking to expand its physician footprint. UnitedHealth Group plans to add 10,000 suppliers to its Optum business. By acquiring more physician offices and moving them to capitation relationships, Optum aims to generate double-digit revenue growth this year. With around 53,000 suppliers, Optum is would be the largest employer of doctors in the United States, accounting for 5.4% of all licensed physicians.

