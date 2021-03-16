481 more COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 16K vaccinations reported Tuesday in Utah





SALT LAKE CITY The number of COVID-19 cases in Utah increased by 481 on Tuesday, with five additional deaths and 16,373 vaccinations reported, according to the Utah Department of Health. The Department of Health estimates there are now 11,668 active cases of COVID-19 in Utah. The sliding average number of positive cases per day over seven days is now 492, according to the health department. The rate of positive tests per day for this period of time reported with the “people over people” method is now 8.3%. The positive test rate per day averaged over seven days calculated with the “test-by-test” method is now 4.1%. There are 171 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Utah, including 55 in intensive care, according to state data. About 67% of intensive care unit beds in Utah are now occupied, including 68% of intensive care beds in the state’s 16 referral hospitals, according to the health department. About 46% of non-ICU hospital beds are now occupied in Utah. A total of 1,027,073 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, up from 1,010,700 on Monday. A total of 679,409 Utahns have now received at least one dose of vaccine and 372,564 are fully immunized. A total of 1,213,260 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Utah, the Department of Health reports. The new figures indicate a 0.1% increase in positive cases since Monday. Of the 2,298,572 people tested for COVID-19 in Utah so far, 16.5% have tested positive for the disease. The total number of tests carried out since the start of the pandemic is now 4,029,685, up 15,610 since Monday. Of those, 5,476 were tests of people who had not previously been tested for COVID-19, according to the health department. The five deaths reported on Tuesday include: Salt Lake County woman who was between 65 and 84 and was hospitalized after her death

Summit County man over 85 who was not hospitalized when he died

Utah County woman aged 65 to 84 who was not hospitalized when she died

Washington County man over 85 living in long-term care facility

Washington County man aged 65 to 84 resided in long-term care facility Tuesday's totals give Utah 379,081 total confirmed cases, with 15,167 total hospitalizations and 2,032 total deaths from the disease. A total of 365,381 cases of COVID-19 in Utah are now considered recovered, according to the health department. Utah Governor Spencer Cox is due to provide an update on the pandemic Thursday at 10 a.m. during his monthly press conference with PBS Utah.

