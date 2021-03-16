Sable at Navy Pier Hotel to open this week on Chicago’s lakefront – NBC Chicago





Sable at Navy Pier, a new iconic Chicago lakefront hotel, will open this week, pier officials said on Tuesday. Open Thursday, the hotel will house 223 guest rooms with views of the city skyline and Lake Michigan, located in the heart of Navy Pier at 900 E. Grand Ave. I couldn’t be more delighted to be at the head of such a unique and monumental hotel. The sand will truly serve as an international destination for Chicago, considered one of the best cities in the world, said Laurent Boisdron, general manager of Sable at Navy Pier. We look forward to sharing the extraordinary views, design, and excellent service for which Curio Collection is known and continues to deliver. The individual rooms are nautically decorated resembling the interior of a ship’s cabin in order to capture the pier’s naval history, according to a statement. Blue and blue-green colors are in every room, the hotel said, to pay homage to Lake Michigan. The hotel’s 4,300 square feet of meeting and event space is equipped to accommodate weddings, parties, and receptions with views of Chicago and the lakefront. Because the structure is built in three towers, guests can reserve an entire wing of the hotel for an event, Sable said. According to a statement, the name “Sable” honors the WWII ship. During the war, the Chicago Navy Pier served as a training center for new recruits to the US Navy and the home port of the USS Sable. “Today, Lake Michigan, which surrounds Navy Pier, is believed to be home to more than 143 aircraft assemblies that still remain in its depth, representing the largest and most preserved groups of historic aircraft sunk by the US Navy in the world. “, indicates a press release. Sable at Navy Pier is part of Hilton Honors, which means members will have access to related benefits when booking at the new hotel, officials said. Navy Pier closed after Labor Day as Chicago’s iconic attraction faced restrictions and budget shortfalls during the coronavirus pandemic. The pier said it “plans to reopen” in the spring of 2021, but has not released an official date. The closure was aimed at “limiting the financial burden and the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the organization.”







