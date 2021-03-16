In the wake of biopharmacy mega buyouts, FTC launches review of industry deals





Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene. AbbVie and Allergan. Pfizer’s Upjohn unit and generics giant Mylan. These are three of the biggest pharmaceutical mergers of the past two years. These are also the kinds of deals that the Biden administration’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could have taken a closer look at, an agency official said on Tuesday, announcing a thorough review of its approach to mergers. and biopharmaceutical acquisitions. The process could lead to stricter enforcement for biopharmacy negotiators in the future and come into play for ongoing reviews, including the ongoing review of AstraZeneca’s 39 billion takeover of AstraZeneca. dollars. Citing a high number of industry mergers in recent years, skyrocketing drug costs and allegations of anti-competitive behavior in the industry, Acting FTC Chairman Rebecca Kelly, Slaughter, told reporters on Tuesday that ‘it was imperative to rethink our approach. The agency plans an “aggressive” approach to anti-competitive deals, she added. The FTC will work with the Department of Justice, state attorneys general and competition authorities in other countries to examine how the mergers of the past few years have played out after the deals are closed. RELATED: After FTC Surprises, Pharmaceutical Industry Should Expect Further M&A Review in 2020 and Here’s Why FTC staff have the desire and enthusiasm to address concerns, Slaughter said, and are ready to put the ideas into practice. “The Acting President said she was happy the work was going as quickly as possible. In a new Filing with the Securities and Exchange CommissionAlexion said he would withdraw the application and file it to give the agency more time to review. AstraZeneca was planning to pass on as well, Alexion said. In a question specific to the pharmaceutical industry, Slaughter said new technologies often emerge from small businesses. The FTC wants to make sure it doesn’t just think about traditional issues, such as market share, in merger reviews to ensure that new drugs can reach the market at affordable prices, Slaughter said. The pharmaceutical sector “has a real impact on real people,” she said, adding that high drug prices are an “area of ​​political concern” for everyone. RELATED: AbbVie, Allergan Get FTC Approval for $ 63 Billion Merger With One Final Hurdle There have been hundreds of biopharmaceutical takeovers over the past decade, Slaughter told reporters, and $ 1.6 trillion has changed hands as part of those deals. Still, at least a team of analysts fail to see the major risks to the industry from the review. “We don’t think the initiative is a cause for concern, but headlines from the FTC task force could dampen enthusiasm for M&A deals if the scrutiny intensifies … or if the group Working retrospectively reviews past agreements that were made, ”Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote to clients on Tuesday. Aside from the recent MegaSlaughter buyouts mentioned, other deals to grab the FTC’s attention in recent years include Roches’ takeover of Spark Therapeutics, which wiped out the agency after delays, and the Sandozs decided to sell some meds in Aurobindo. Sandoz and Aurobindo ultimately abandoned their deal over FTC concerns.

