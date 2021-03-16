Foxconn weighs Wisconsin or Mexico for first electric vehicle plant

Foxconn, the world’s largest iPhone assembler, hopes to replicate the success of its smartphone by building its customers’ electric vehicles from the chassis. Amid reports of Apple’s automotive project gain momentum, Foxconn has boosted its automotive capabilities, aiming to become a competitor in the vehicle manufacturing race for the American giant.

“Foxconn is the new kid on the block,” the president told reporters. “We will build our capacity so that our potential customers feel comfortable and give us products to manufacture.”

Liu said the company is working on finalizing a joint venture agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which is now part of Stellantis NV. He refused to get caught up in Apple’s speculation, saying only that the widely reported car project was “a rumor.”

Foxconn is speaking with US electric car companies that he has yet to announce a deal with, Liu said. He reaffirmed that the manufacturer is aiming for a 10% market share in electric cars and said the company may deliver a solid-state battery earlier than its initially stated target of 2024.

In October, the company introduced its first-ever EV chassis and software platform to help automakers get their models to market faster. Last month, Liu said two light vehicles based on the platform would be unveiled in the fourth quarter, with Foxconn also planning to help launch an electric bus around the same time.

Foxconn turns to vehicles as smartphone growth stalls. The global production volume of mobile devices, Foxconn’s core business, fell for three years from 2018, although it is expected to rebound this year as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the research firm. Taiwanese TrendForce.

In contrast, the electric vehicle industry is growing rapidly. Global sales of electric vehicles likely hit nearly 2.5 million in 2020 and are expected to increase by around 70% in 2021, IHS Markit predicted in January. By 2025, global sales will reach 12.2 million, indicating compound annual growth of nearly 52%, the research company said in a December forecast.

In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with struggling Chinese electric vehicle start-up Byton Ltd. with the aim of starting mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022. A week later, Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. said they would join forces to provide services of production and consultancy to global automotive companies.

Last month Foxconn signed another agreement with the American start-up Fisker Inc. on a car that will be built by partner Apple and will target several markets, including North America, Europe, China and India. Production of the vehicle, which will be sold under the Fisker brand, is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In October, Foxconn Technology Group’s claim for Wisconsin tax credits for a plant was rejected by the state, which said the electronics maker fell short of delivering on promises it had made there. almost four years ago for a $ 10 billion factory the company was proposing to build there. to manufacture television screens and other electronic components.

In one letter to the company, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation wrote that Foxconn did not produce the large television billboards described in the original contract, did not invest the amount promised in the factory, and did not managed to employ even the minimum number of people necessary. to obtain grants.

The move was a blow to Foxconn, who announced the high-profile deal in July 2017 with then-President Donald Trump. The manufacturer has pledged to create 13,000 factory jobs in Wisconsin in return for billions of government grants. During a revolution in June 2018, Trump touted the proposed plant as “the eighth wonder of the world.”

