FirstEnergy signs agreement with Icahn Capital

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) Tuesday, March 16, announced it had reached a deal with Icahn Capital to add two new members to the board of directors of Akron in a deal that activist investor Carl Icahn and his associates “will not exercise no influence or substantial control over FirstEnergy or any of its subsidiaries. “

The move will bring FirstEnergy’s board of directors to 14 directors, according to a Press release.

Under the agreement, FirstEnergy will appoint Andrew Teno and Jesse Lynn, both employees of Icahn Capital, to the board of directors of FirstEnergy, effective March 18, the statement said. FirstEnergy has also agreed to include Teno and Lynn in its list of recommended candidates for election at the company’s next annual meeting.

The nominations are subject to regulatory approval and by then the two employees of Icahn Capital will not have the right to vote, the statement said.

“The agreement includes provisions regarding voting, standstill restrictions and other matters, and also provides that Mr. Icahn and his associates will not exercise substantial influence or control over FirstEnergy or any of its subsidiaries, ”the statement said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Icahn, who has not disclosed the size of his stake in FirstEnergy, “controls well over 3% of the company’s stock,” according to people familiar with the matter. This makes him “one of its top five holders with a stake of over $ 600 million,” the Journal reported.

The agreement will be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with Icahn Capital,” said Donald T. Misheff, Non-Executive Chairman of FirstEnergy. “Our Board of Directors and management team have taken decisive action to address recent challenges and restore trust with key stakeholders. We welcome MM. Teno and Lynn who join the board deliberations as we continue to implement initiatives to increase shareholder value and make FirstEnergy a more resilient company. , the leading industry organization of the future. “

FirstEnergy revealed last month that it was in talks with Icahn. At the time, he told the company that he and his affiliates planned to buy more than $ 184 million in FirstEnergy shares.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission, Icahn “has a current and good faith intention to acquire voting securities of the company in an amount greater than $ 184 million but less than $ 919.9 million of the securities. with voting rights of the issuer ”.

At the time, FirstEnergy said it did not know whether the billionaire investor had already acquired any stocks or derivatives, or what his intentions were. It is not known how large Icahn’s stake is.

FirstEnergy has been involved in a federal corruption case since last summer. This is the arrest of former Ohio House president Larry Householder and four political associates accused of taking around $ 61 million in bribes to secure a nuclear power plant bailout belonging to a former unit of FirstEnergy.

The company fired its CEO and other senior executives and saw its credit rating downgraded. (On Monday, March 8, FirstEnergy appointed interim CEO Steven Strah to the post on a permanent basis.)

FirstEnergy later revealed that former executives violated company policies beyond a $ 4 million payment for a consultancy deal tied to someone who was later appointed as the regulator of the Ohio State. A day after the disclosure, Ohio Public Services Commission chairman Sam Randazzo resigned from his post.

“We look forward to working with our new directors and the rest of the board on FirstEnergy’s priorities and building on the significant steps we have already taken to drive performance, engage in open dialogue with regulators and other stakeholders, and ensuring a company culture of integrity and ethical behavior globally, ”said Strah, President and CEO in the release.

FirstEnergy said it has recently acted to implement initiatives that it hopes to deliver short-term value while creating new opportunities for long-term growth. This includes a stronger focus on “compliance and transparency across the company, taking steps to reduce regulatory uncertainty affecting its Ohio utilities, and driving initiatives to accelerate the trajectory of the business. business for the benefit of all shareholders and other stakeholders, ”the statement said.

Teno will join the Audit Committee and Compliance Oversight Subcommittee formed to oversee potential changes in the company’s corporate compliance program, and Lynn will join the Independent Review Committee and the Compliance Committee. review of the request, the statement said.

“Over the past few weeks, we have had constructive discussions with the Board of Directors and the management team of FirstEnergy. We look forward to working with them to advance the significant progress they have made in overcoming current uncertainties and ensuring that the company is best positioned to increase value for all. shareholders, ”Icahn said in a statement.