Foxconn could shift mission from disappointing Wisconsin plant to electric vehicles





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker, plans to manufacture electric vehicles at its once-much-anticipated Wisconsin plant, which has been heavily downsized since its announcement in 2017 and approval by the then government. Scott Walker and then President Donald Trump. The decision will be between going to Mexico or the United States to make electric vehicles, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a press conference Tuesday in Taiwan’s capital Taipei. He said the decision, which will be finalized before July 1, will depend on business, not politics. The Wisconsin project was scaled down after Foxconn 2354,

-0.41%

initially signed a contract with the state of Wisconsin under Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $ 4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $ 10 billion campus and display screen manufacturing plant that would employ up to ‘to 13,000 people. But the Republican governor lost a 2018 re-election bid to Democrat Tony Evers, who came forward as critic of the project. Archives (January 2019): Foxconn is reconsidering plans for the Wisconsin plant touted by Trump and the government of the day. Scott walker After signing the deal, Foxconn said it was downsizing the plant. In October last year, the state of Wisconsin told Foxconn it would not qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it struck a new deal for a factory complex. reduced. The two sides are currently negotiating a new deal. I have taken over the task from Wisconsin, and I have to make it a viable task, so I have to find a product that is suitable for this location, Liu said on Tuesday. Whether it’s Wisconsin or Mexico, it’s not political; its business, from my point of view. See: What Every American Should Know About a Foxconn in Their Backyard But like I said, my first consideration would be to have a product that makes sense. It’s number one, he added. He said he viewed government subsidies as a form of short-term support that would not be sustained if the product did not make sense. Foxconn, best known for making Apple AAPL,

+ 1.27%

iPhones, now looks at the electric vehicle market, which automakers believe will dominate the industry for years to come. Liu said the company wants to take 10% of the electric vehicle market share, whether the company manufactures whole vehicles or components. MarketWatch contributed. Read on: Wisconsin court dismisses lawsuit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos