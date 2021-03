Former Goldman Sachs director revealed as mystery buyer of Jeffrey Epsteins’ mansion in New York

Topline Former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey bought convicted sex abuser Jeffery Epsteins’ mansion in New York City last week, a Daffey spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, with part of the profits going into a fund intended to pay the victims of Epsteins. Jeffrey Epstein’s residence at 9 East 71st Street in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 18 … [+] 2019 in New York. Photo by Scott Heins / Getty Images

Highlights Daffey bought the 28,000-square-foot Epsteins mansion on the Upper East Side last week for $ 51 million using a combination of cash and a bridging loan, spokesman Stu Loeser said in a statement. After the deal was closed last week, $ 10 million of the sale was funneled from the Epsteins estate to a compensation fund for Epsteins victims, said Jordy Feldman, the administrator of the Epsteins fund. victims. Forbes Last week. The victims’ compensation fund had previously suspended payments because it did not have enough money to pay the claims, but the sale of the mansions allowed the payments to resume. Daffey was president of Goldman Sachs’ global markets division until his retirement in March. Crucial quote Mr. Daffey had never been in the house before and he never met his owner. But he is a firm believer in New York’s future and will take the other side of anyone who says the city’s best days may be in the past, Loeser said. Large number $ 88 million. This was the original asking price for the mansion, which languished in the market for months and only sold after a sharp drop in price of $ 37 million. Surprising fact After Epstein’s arrest, federal agents found an extraordinary volume of nude and semi-nude photos of underage girls. When Epstein lived there he had rows of individually framed eyeballs, a taxidermied poodle and tiger, and one The painting of former President Bill Clinton wearing a robe inside the Townhouse. Key context The Epsteins Upper East Side mansion was reportedly used to abuse several underage girls. The disgraced financier was charged with child sex trafficking earlier in 2019 and then died by suicide in his jail cell ahead of his trial. His victims say he used his money, power and circle of famous friends to maintain his status and continue his crimes. Because Epstein is no longer living, the criminal charges against him were dropped.







