Robinhood returns to Capitol Hill spotlight amid increase in GameStop actions

The House Financial Services Committee will continue its investigation into the downsizing of GameStop Inc. shares and other actions itself on Wednesday.

The panel will call seven expert witnesses to weigh in on proposals to reform the structure of the U.S. market that could help investors avoid a repeat of the events of January 28, when Robinhood and other retail brokers restricted share purchases. popular to handle a surge in clearing house demands. for warranty.

Witnesses will include Michael Blaugrund, COO of the New York Stock Exchange, Michael Piwowar, executive director of the Milken Institute and former acting chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Sal Arnuk, partner of Themis Trading LLC and Alan Grujic, founder and CEO of All of Us Financial, among others.

Several witnesses are considering targeting the practice of payment for order flow, whereby brokers like Robinhood are paid by market makers like Citadel for the privilege of fulfilling their customers’ orders. Arnuk plans to tell the committee that if PFOF is legal, we have long wondered how it could be, as it presents an undeniable conflict of interest between the brokers charged with getting the best prices and the market makers who are making money. money by negotiating against. these orders, according to prepared testimonies.

The phenomenon of stocks even in the markets today results from the dangerous intersection of poor investor education by some brokers and PFOF practices that exist on and off the exchanges, Arnuk intends to say. These practices create a massive incentive for these brokers to sell their clients’ orders to sophisticated trading companies specially equipped to profit from them.

Grujic, whose All of Us Financial company competes with Robinhood, will instead argue that order flow payment has allowed companies like his to offer commission-free transactions and that banning the practice will lead to an increase commissions. Other innovations, such as fractional shares, can become unprofitable, he will say, referring to products that allow investors to buy fractional shares, which helps those with funds. limited to diversifying their portfolios.

GameStop Inc. GME Shares,

-5.44%

have performed well since the committee toasted Robinhood co-CEO Vlad Tenev; Ken Griffin, founder of the Citadel hedge fund and market maker Citadel Securities; and the GameStop Keith Gill recall on February 18. Game retailer action fell from an intraday low of $ 38.50 on hearing day to over $ 200 by the Tuesday close, although Tuesday also marked the first series of back-to-back clashes. losses for the stock since that time and it’s down more than 21% to start the week, according to FactSet.

Other so-called meme stocks, which have gained popularity on social media largely due to the extent to which they have been short-sold by professional investors, have also performed well in recent times. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC Shares,

-7.26%

are up over 130% in the past month and shares of Express Inc. EXPR,

-10.20%

have gained nearly 75% during this period.

Data: These are the shortest markets on stocks

The NYSE Blaugrund plans to advocate for regulatory harmonization between public exchanges, like its company, and market makers, to allow public exchanges to better compete with order flow. For example, he thinks regulators should allow public exchanges to sell stocks in increments of less than 1 cent, a move he says could create more competition for the flow of retail orders and improve prices for them. retail traders.

The committee will also address the issue of gamification, or the use of game-like features in trading apps that critics say encourage users to trade more frequently than is in their best interest.

Gamification of investing, which was started by Robinhood, is not responsible as it has the demonstrated ability to harm people’s lives by creating financial fragility through erosion of wealth, Vicki Borgan will testify, economist at Cornell University. It plans to designate features of trading apps like push notifications among those that regulators should consider banning. During testimonials over the past few months, Robinhoods Tenev said these features are simply meant to make investing more accessible to young customers accustomed to entertaining smartphone apps.

However, All of Us Financials Grucic will point out that gamification can be used for both good and bad purposes. According to his expected testimony, his company used gamification techniques to reward clients who lower their portfolio risk.