Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Shares and Warrants, on or about March 18, 2021





NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (the “Company”) today announced that the holders of units sold as part of the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units made on January 28, 2021 (“the offer” ) may elect to trade the Class A common shares and warrants included in the units beginning on or about March 18, 2021. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq” ) under the symbol “HCIIU”, and each of the Class A Common Shares and Warrants will trade separately on the Nasdaq under the symbols “HCII” and “HCIIW”, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Hudson Executive Investment Corp. It is a blank check company whose commercial purpose is to effect a merger, a capital stock exchange, the acquisition of assets, the purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or several companies. The company was co-sponsored by Hudson Executive Capital LP, a value driven, event driven investment firm with a focus on small and mid caps, Douglas L. Braunstein, its founder and managing partner, and Douglas G. Bergeron, his managing partner. While the Company may pursue an early business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region that complements the experience of its management team, it intends to initially focus its research on disruptive businesses focused on technology. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 25, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase. be a sale of such securities in a state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Hudson Executive Investment Corp., the first SPAC managed by Mr. Braunstein and Mr. Bergeron, went public and raised $ 414 million in June 2020 and in January 2021 announced a combination with Talkspace, a digital and virtual behavioral healthcare company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III, the third SPAC managed by M. Braunstein and M. Bergeron, went public and raised $ 600 million in February 2021. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by phone at 800-831-9146; JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone: 866-803-9204, email: [email protected]; and Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone: (888) 603-5847, email: [email protected]. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, particularly with regard to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Investor contact

Snead hatcher

[email protected]

212-521-8495 Media contact

Gladstone Place Partners

Steven lipin/Max Dutcher

212-230-5930 SOURCE Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

