Foxconn considers electric vehicles for ailing Wisconsin plant, could accompany Mexico





TAIPEI – Apple Inc’s main supplier Foxconn could make electric vehicles at its prestigious but struggling factory in Wisconsin, but could decide Mexico, the Taiwanese company’s president said on Tuesday. Foxconn announced a $ 10 billion investment in Wisconsin at a White House ceremony in 2017, presented by then-President Donald Trump as proof of its ability to revive American manufacturing, but its future is uncertain. FISKER, FOXCONN ELECTRIC VEHICLE OFFER SEND SHARES Foxconn first sought to create advanced widescreen displays for televisions there. He later said he would build smaller LCD screens instead, then said he would likely build servers. Speaking in Taipei, Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way said the infrastructure was there in Wisconsin to make electric vehicles (EVs) because of its proximity to the traditional core of American auto manufacturing. “Much of the work depends on electronics and software for electric vehicles. We thought maybe this was a good place to make electric vehicles, ”Liu said. “We are also thinking of Mexico. We are still deciding. Liu said the company will choose between Wisconsin and Mexico this year. Production of EVs in Wisconsin would be a boon to the U.S. government, though Liu avoided questions about politics, saying any EV project in the state must make commercial sense. As a major supplier to Apple, speculation has centered on whether Foxconn, officially named Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and the world’s largest contract electronics maker, would team up with Apple to manufacture a car. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Liu dismissed this, saying it was “just a rumor.” Over the past year, it has announced several electric vehicle production deals with automakers, including US electric car maker Fisker Inc, Chinese group Byton and Zhejiang Geely Holding, and Stellantis’ Fiat Chrysler unit. NV. Liu said Foxconn will invest around 10 billion Turkish dollars ($ 354 million) per year over the next three years in new ventures, including electric vehicles. China, Europe and the United States are all important markets for its foray into electric vehicles, and Foxconn hopes to reduce development time and costs for automakers with its expertise in chain integration. supply, he added. Liu described Foxconn as the “new kid in town” in car manufacturing and that she needed to build capacity as soon as possible to gain the trust of customers. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “This is just the start of this EV era. I will say that in 3 or 4 years you will see significant growth. We have to be ready for it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos