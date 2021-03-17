Exchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The recent trading frenzy around GameStop Corp and other so-called meme stocks highlights gaps and challenges in U.S. markets as retail investors become a bigger presence, said Tuesday the leaders of the stock exchange. FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, United States, January 29, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri In my opinion, the regulatory structure of the US stock markets is flawed, said Jeff Sprecher, managing director of the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, during a panel at the FIA ​​Boca virtual conference of Future Industry. Associations. Regulators have focused on competition between market intermediaries, like brokers and exchanges, rather than between buyers and sellers seeking the best prices, and the GameStop event revealed issues with this structure, did he declare. In January, retail investors coordinated through social media forums in an attempt to punish hedge funds by buying shares of GameStop and other heavily bypassed names, driving up their prices and forcing short sellers to close positions with big losses. At the height of the trading mania, several retail brokers restricted the purchase of GameStop after collateral requirements needed to clear trades escalated, angering many traders. The saga sparked congressional hearings, regulatory polls, and put short selling under scrutiny. Hopefully in the future, regulators will override some of the punitive rules and allow the market itself to handle the middle structure, Sprecher said. The challenge now is to determine what constitutes unacceptable trading behavior as retail traders coordinate online, said Loh Boon Chye, CEO of Singapore Exchange. Market manipulation, as it relates to retail investor online activity, has not been defined, which is of concern, said CME Group CEO Terry Duffy. He cited the legalization of gambling and marijuana in most states in the United States as examples of regulators taking a more hands-on approach. People want to be in charge of their own destiny, he said. Reporting by John McCrank; Edited by Richard Chang

