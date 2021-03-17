Business
End of GardaWorld offer on G4S plc London Stock Exchange: GFS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 16, 2021
End of GardaWorld offer for G4S plc
G4S plc (G4S or the Company) notes that Garda World Security Corporations announced today that the condition of acceptance of the offer, made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc., is not has not been satisfied and the offer is now out of date (the announcement).
The announcement is available in the GardaWorld Documents section at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.
For more information, please contact:
|Helen Parris
|Director of Investor Relations
|+44 (0) 207 9633189
Media inquiries
|Sophie mcmillan
|Media manager
|+44 (0) 759 5523483
|Press office
|+44 (0) 207 9633333
G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
JP Morgan Cazenove
G4S Financial Advisors
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International
G4S Legal Advisors
Linklaters LLP
Media advisers
Brunswick
Notes to Editors
G4S is the global leader in security, specializing in providing security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material and lasting value for our customers and shareholders by being the supplier partner of choice in all our markets.
G4S is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking into account the activities sold during the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has approximately 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.
Important Notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”), which is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA, acts exclusively for G4S and no one else in relation to it. with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in connection with the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to Citi clients or for providing advice in connection to any matter mentioned herein.
JP Morgan Securities plc (which operates as an investment banking business in the UK as JP Morgan Cazenove) (“JP Morgan Cazenove”), which is licensed in the UK by the PRA and regulated in the UK by PRA and FCA, acts as financial advisor exclusively to G4S plc and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client with respect to the matters set out in this announcement and will not be liable to anyone other than G4S plc for providing the protections afforded to clients of JP Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, or for providing advice with respect to any matter referred to herein.
Lazard & Co., Limited, which is authorized and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority, acts exclusively as financial advisor to G4S and no one else in relation to the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible for anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to customers of Lazard & Co., Limited or for providing advice with respect to the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Lazard & Co., Limited nor any of its affiliates shall or accept any duty, liability or liability of any kind (direct or indirect, contractual, tort, statutory or otherwise) to any person who does not is not a client of Lazard. & Co., Limited in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.
Goldman Sachs International (Goldman Sachs), which is authorized in the UK by the PRA and regulated in the UK by the PRA and the FCA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. . Goldman Sachs will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to Goldman Sachs clients or for providing advice with respect to any matter referred to herein.
