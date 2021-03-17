End of GardaWorld offer on G4S plc London Stock Exchange: GFS

DO NOT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, IN OR ANY JURISDICTION, OR TO DO SO CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

March 16, 2021

End of GardaWorld offer for G4S plc

G4S plc (G4S or the Company) notes that Garda World Security Corporations announced today that the condition of acceptance of the offer, made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc., is not has not been satisfied and the offer is now out of date (the announcement).

The announcement is available in the GardaWorld Documents section at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

JP Morgan Cazenove

G4S Financial Advisors

Lazard & Co., Limited

Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisors

Linklaters LLP

Media advisers

Brunswick

Notes to Editors

G4S is the global leader in security, specializing in providing security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material and lasting value for our customers and shareholders by being the supplier partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking into account the activities sold during the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has approximately 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Important Notices

