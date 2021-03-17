Business
Alibaba to open Deals app as part of competitive concession campaign
China’s largest e-commerce operatorAlibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to offer its fast-growing bargain service on rival Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat messaging platform. .
Alibaba andTencent has long excluded the services of others from their platforms, creating so-called walled gardens within their ecosystems. Now, Alibaba is planning to set up a Taobao Deals lite app on Tencent’s WeChat and has already invited some merchants to participate, according to people. Selling through the WeChat super app means merchants will now be able to accept payments made through WeChat Pay, a service that had been banned from Alibaba markets, the people said, asking not to be identified because they were not. not allowed to discuss the information.
Tencent will need to approve the list of all of the in-app platforms – commonly known as mini-programs – and it’s unclear whether the company will do so with the Taobao Deals lite app. Over a billion people use WeChat, which has evolved beyond chat to offer ridesharing, online shopping, and payments on its platform. Representatives for Alibaba and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This move is one of the clearest indications that Beijing’s crackdown on monopolies is taking effect. China’s antitrust watchdog has made the regulation of internet businesses one of its top priorities, cracking down on the monopoly behaviors of alliances that crowd out smaller rivals to impose exclusivity deals and predatory pricing. President Xi Jinping on Monday called for greater surveillance of the “platform” economy, signaling that Beijing is preparing to step up its campaign against its tech giants.
Read more:Xi warns of excess tech in signs Crackdown will widen
While Alibaba’s roots are mostly in online shopping and Tencent’s main business is in social media and games, the companies have, over the years, encroached on each other’s territories. WeChat ventured into e-commerce in 2017 by allowing brands such as Starbucks Corp. and WalMart Inc. to sell through their mini-apps, acompany that brought in $ 240 billion last year. Alibaba AffiliateAnt Group Co.’s Alipay also competes directly with WeChat Pay, and the two services together account for over 90% of the Chinese online payments market.
The influence of companies goes beyond their core activities. The two behemoths have created separate fiefdoms within China’s tech industry through their sponsorship, buying up promising startups and investing in others to expand their reach. Only a few companies – ByteDance Ltd., owner of TikTok, is a notable exception – have thrived without forming an alliance with either of the giants.
Tencent has invested inJD.com Inc. andPinduoduo Inc., whose e-commerce markets compete with Alibaba, and it is also a backer of Meituan, which competes with Alibaba’s Ele.me service in food delivery. Meituan was for follow-up last year by a user, who accused the platform of preventing customers from using Alipay. The lawsuit is still ongoing, said Chen Pengfei, an attorney with the Beijing Shijing law firm who represents the plaintiff.
Apart from its flagship business platforms Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba’s Deals app caters to the growing consumer needs of China’s small towns and villages and aims to fend off rival Pinduoduo. The average number of monthly mobile users of Taobao Deals exceeded 100 million in 2020, Alibaba said in its revenue. In February, local media 36Kr reported that a Taobao Deals mini-program was added to WeChat for a brief period before being removed.
The Twin Giants were founded by very different billionaire entrepreneurs: Jack Ma at Alibaba and Pony Ma at Tencent. Alibaba’s ma had been the most visible target in the antitrust campaign after the flamboyant businessman slammed regulators ahead of Ant’s initial $ 35 billion public offering. The list was taken down just days before its debut, and antitrust investigators launched an investigation into Ma’s flagship e-commerce company last year.
Unlike Jack Ma, his fellow billionaire tended to avoid the media and skipped several major tech events for health reasons. Still, it has not escaped scrutiny by regulators – Tencent has been fined for failing to seek approval of past deals and people with knowledge of the matter have said the company’s fintech business could be the next target of increased scrutiny by financial regulators.
Read more:Tencent says it will face a broad crackdown in China of fintech and deals
Tencent has previously been accused of banning the services of rival tech companies on its platforms.ByteDance sued Tencent in February, alleging that its rival violated antitrust laws by blocking access to content from Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese twin, on WeChat and QQ. The Shenzhen-based company called the allegations baseless and malicious.
