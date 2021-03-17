From Tipperary to Silicon Valley: How Stripe Became a Cog in the Digital Economy | Technology sector

TDigital payments firm Stripe’s latest fundraiser raised the net worth of its co-founders, Patrick and John Collison, to around $ 11.5 billion ($ 8.3 billion) each, catapulting them into the top of the world’s millennial billionaires. Not bad for two brothers from the small Tipperary village of Dromineer, population: barely 100.

In just over a decade, the Collison brothers have developed Dublin and San Francisco-headquartered Stripe from a tech startup to a vital cog in the global digital economy, providing customer payment services and other e-commerce services to brands ranging from Google, Amazon and Uber to Deliveroo, Spotify and Peleton.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the shift from physical to online payments over the past year and the brothers have just solicited investors for $ 600 million to fund further expansion. This brought Stripes’ valuation to $ 95 billion, making it the most valuable private tech company in the Silicon Valleys.

Everything is a long way from the Collisons childhood in Dromineer, a rural village with nothing but cows grinding, older brother Patrick told the Financial Times. The couple grew up in a home that wasn’t even connected to the internet for their first decade of life.

Easy access to books and an encouragement to read voraciously led to a love of computers, an interest in coding, and the boys’ first investment case: encouraging their parents to set up a satellite Internet connection so that they could can continue their training in computer programming. It was a success, and on the first day, Patrick recalls in the same FT interview, he was already creating his first web page.

Pat Phelan, an Irish entrepreneur and investor who knew the brothers before Stripe, recalls them as a pair of smart teenagers whose mother took them to blogger meetups.

Being nice to everyone is difficult, says Phelan. But a thousand Irish jobs [to be created from the latest Stripe fundraising], a European headquarters, they have never forgotten [their Irish roots]. Be [expanding] a company of this size and not to mention Ireland is simply amazing.

Patrick, now 32, and John, 30, launched their first tech startup, the Shuppa shopping app (even the name, a Gaelic-based play for the store, was a tribute to their roots) from Limerick in 2007.

Turned down for funding in Ireland, they moved to San Francisco, where the two now live. A year later, they sold the start-up, renamed Auctomatic, for $ 5 million, crashing teen millionaires.

The couple went to college in the United States: Massachusetts Institute of Technology for Patrick and Harvard for John. But less than a year later, they gave up for a second entrepreneurial fight. And this time they went straight to the Bay Area.

Stripe, the company that emerged, is the poster child of Silicon Valley’s Third Wave of Titans. The main focus of the business has been described as a programming language for money. The goal is to make adding a payment infrastructure to a website or app as easy and user-friendly as changing the background color or allowing users to log in with their Facebook accounts.

In its simplest form, the idea was that developers could add payments to their websites with just seven lines of code. And unlike PayPal, Apple Pay, or other competitors, users didn’t even need to know that Stripe existed – they paid with their existing credit or debit cards, without creating an account, remember a word. pass or be confused by the strange name appearing on their bank statement. Stripe also offers anti-fraud tools, recurring subscriptions, and complex billing services.

However, it is not only a suite of services, but also a platform. A digital business can grow its entire business in addition to corporate tools, paying contractors with the same system used to accept payments from customers. The company’s Atlas product goes even further: For a flat fee of $ 500, Stripe will literally start a business for you, file the legal documents, open a U.S. bank account, and issue shares to the founders.

Ultimately, the goal, according to analyst Ben Thompson, is to build the digital financial equivalent of the submarine cables that connect the world. Stripe isn’t just a platform, it’s a platform for platforms, he says. Stripe doesn’t necessarily compete with other fintechs [platform and service] providers, but rather seeks to be the backbone of each and every one of them, as well as a whole new universe of platforms that can offer their unique clients financial services perfectly tailored to their needs.

This goal of building the backbone of the financial internet isn’t just a profitable pursuit (hence the mind-blowing valuations): it also isolates Stripe from many of the culture wars at the heart of the modern tech industry. .

Society, and the Collisons themselves, have managed to remain friends with all of the different factions in the Bay Area.

Look closely, and it is not impossible to guess where their sympathies lie. The company was backed at an early stage by Trump-backed venture capitalist Peter Thiel, and Patrick is closely involved in the same rationalist community as influential libertarian blogger Tyler Cowen.

But with company alumni including Saikat Chakrabarti, the former chief of staff of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs and one of the main supporters of the Green New Deal, perhaps Collisons’ biggest achievement beyond, even, of their multimillionaire personal wealth is to go this far without making significant enemies. along the way.