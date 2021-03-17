London Stock Exchange Board Update: KMR





Kenmare Resources plc (Kenmare or the company) March 17, 2021 Board update Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR), one of the world’s leading producers of titanium and zircon minerals, which operates the Moma titanium mineral mine in northern Mozambique, announces the following update regarding the Board of Directors of the Group. Gabriel Smith has decided not to stand for re-election as a non-executive director at this year’s AGM, after eight years of service on the board. Gabriel joined the Board in March 2013 and was chairman of the audit and risk committee and member of the remuneration and nomination committees. Deirdre Somers will replace Gabriel Smith as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and will become a member of the Compensation Committee upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. The other members of the Audit and Risks Committee remain Peter Bacchus and Clever Fonseca. There are no other changes to the committees of the board. In addition, Tim Keating, non-executive director of Kenmare Resources plc, informed the company that he will be stepping down from the Companys board with immediate effect. Tim was appointed a non-executive director of the company on October 14, 2016, after being appointed by African Acquisition Sarl, the largest shareholder of Kenmare and a company controlled by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). Tim has resigned from his post at the OIA and, as a result, is stepping down from the board. Sameer Oundhakar was appointed by African Acquisition Sarl and immediately joins the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Oundhakar joined OIA in 2018 and is Senior Manager in the Diversified Private Equity Investments department of OIA. He has extensive Private Equity experience in industrial sectors and geographies. Mr. Oundhakar holds an Honors BA in Mechanical Engineering from VJTI Mumbai, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow and an MBA from INSEAD. There are no other matters relating to Mr. Oundhakar requiring disclosure under UK Registration Rules 9.6.13 (1) to 9.6.13 (6) inclusive. Statement from Steven McTiernan, President of Kenmare: I would like to sincerely thank Tim and Gabriel for their invaluable contributions to the Board during their respective terms. Gabriels has significant industrial and financial experience, and effective management as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee has been of utmost importance to the progress and success of the company. Tim has had a critical impact on Kenmare’s success over the past four and a half years, starting with his visionary support for the company following the OIA investment in 2016. Subsequently, as a non-director Executive, Tims Mining and Corporate Financial wisdom has been of utmost importance in guiding the company to its current level of success. We wish them good luck in their future endeavors. We are delighted to welcome Sameer Oundhakar to the Board of Directors and look forward to working with him and benefiting from his expertise and extensive experience. For more information, please contact: Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy dibb

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Phone: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 Murray (public relations advisor)

Joe heron

Phone: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735 About Kenmare Resources Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals mine in Mozambique. Momas’ production accounts for approximately 7% of the world’s titanium raw materials and the company supplies customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

