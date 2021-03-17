Australia considers measures to cool housing market

SYDNEY – The recent surge in house prices in Australia and growing evidence of deteriorating mortgage quality could force the country’s banking regulator before the end of the year, with measures to cool the housing market.

House prices in Australia have returned to record highs, supported by extremely low interest rates, a sharp rise in household savings and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s insistence that rates interest rate will probably not be increased before 2024 “at the earliest”.

Economists warn that in the absence of a rise in interest rates, the use of so-called macroprudential tools will be necessary to avoid an overheating of the real estate market which could increase household indebtedness and push new buyers to invest. ‘difference.

“We are starting to see some increase in subprime lending, albeit from a low base. I expect macroprudential tightening later this year, but given the speed at which lending and the housing market are heating up, it could come sooner, ”said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

Measures to slow house price growth could include a return to speed limits on investor loan growth and limits around the size of loans that can be accessed, Oliver said.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the country’s banking regulator, has in the past successfully deployed macroprudential tools after house prices jumped on low interest rates following the global financial crisis.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said he was carefully monitoring rising house prices, but added that it is not the central bank’s job to target the housing market.

Nevertheless, he will welcome measures to cool house prices in the event of overheating.

Despite an economic shock in the first half of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices have remained resilient.

Economists initially feared sharp drops in residential housing prices as unemployment rose and borders were closed to immigration. But the real estate market rebounded as a wave of fiscal stimulus found its way into savings accounts.

Home prices in Sydney, Australia’s largest regional real estate market, hit record highs this month. The recovery in Sydney follows a 15.3% drop from July 2017 to May 2019.

“The new record is great news for Sydney homeowners, but highlights the challenges for non-homeowners looking to participate in the housing market as values ​​rise faster than incomes,” said Tim Lawless, Research Manager at CoreLogic.

George Tharenou, chief economist at UBS, said it is only a matter of time before APRA clamps down on mortgages.

APRA’s own fourth-quarter home loan data released Wednesday showed a significant increase in “higher risk” mortgages, Tharenou said. It is reasonable to assume that the deterioration in loan quality continued into the first three months of this year, he added.

The share of new home loans with a high debt-to-income ratio increased from 57.7% in the third quarter to 59.3% in the fourth quarter, while loans with a high loan-to-valuation ratio climbed to 42.0% against 39.9%, APRA data shown.

Interest-only home loans rose to 19.3% in the fourth quarter from 18.7% in the third quarter, the highest ratio since mid-2019.

Felicity Emmett, senior economist at ANZ Bank, said lending standards are definitely down.

“As house prices and financing continued to rise sharply in the first quarter, I expect there will be a further increase in the share of these higher risk loans,” she said. declared.

This will give regulators a rationale to implement macroprudential tightening measures, possibly by the end of the year, she said.

A flexible approach from the regulator is likely at first, followed by tighter limits, most likely targeted at high-leverage loans, Emmett added.

