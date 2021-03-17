Production report for February Oslo Stock Exchange: IOX





March 17, 2021 Production report for February 2021 Below is the gross operating average production in February 2021 and the corresponding figures for January 2021. IOX operated February 2021 January 2021 Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 885 612 901 615 Argentina (3) 2,545 279 2,548 270 Barrels of oil equivalent per day Barrels of oil per day Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operators license. comments The February 2021 production was broadly in line with that of January 2021. In Colombia, the company is currently preparing the traction platform that will be used to repair equipment at several wells in the Puli C field and bring production back to previous levels. The platform should be mobilized on the ground around mid-April. Vikingo is maintaining its steady flow and oil deliveries are continuing as scheduled. The oil spill remediation work has been completed and Interoil is awaiting confirmation from environmental authorities for a site visit before deploying a new clean topsoil, which is still pending. Preparations for drilling Mazorca, the engagement well on the Altair permit, are continuing as planned, and the company expects Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) to approve the drilling program soon. Under current license conditions, this well is expected to be drilled by April 2021. Discussions are continuing with potential partners for the LLA-47 drilling program. In Argentina, Interoil is working with Velitec SA to develop a detailed plan to reopen oil production from 15 wells at Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO). A traction platform has been identified and is currently being inspected and the purchase of equipment and spare parts is in progress. *************************** Please direct all other questions to [email protected] Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norway-based exploration and production company – listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange – with a focus on Latin America. The Company is the operator and licensee of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs around 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo. The notice was published by Mr. Geir Arne Drangeid, Partner and Senior Advisor, First House AS, at 8:30 a.m. CET on March 17, 2021. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

