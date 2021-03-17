Oil climbs as surprise drop in US crude stocks trumps EU vaccine concerns





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices soared on Wednesday as investors weighed a rebound in U.S. refinery activity, with industry data showing U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly plunged the last week in the face of concerns of unstable demand in Europe. FILE PHOTO: A general view of a refinery in Hobbs, New Mexico, US September 18, 2019. REUTERS / Adria Malcolm Brent futures were up 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 68.74 a barrel at 6:41 a.m. GMT, after initially falling 27 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 65.21 after falling 18 cents at the start of trading. The price gains interrupted three consecutive sessions of declines for the two benchmarks. U.S. crude inventories fell 1 million barrels in the week to March 12, according to trade sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a construction of 3 million barrels. The market has been misplaced but still pleasantly surprised after the unexpected drop in US oil stocks last week, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. At the same time, gasoline inventories fell less than expected, down 926,000 barrels from an estimated 3 million barrels. The narrower weekly draw of gasoline inventories indicated that refiner activity was normalizing after a big freeze in Texas choked production the previous month, Innes said in a note. The historic ice age in the southern states of the United States destroyed nearly a quarter of the nation’s refining capacity last month. Traders will look for confirmation of the decline in crude stocks in the official data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Investors are also looking to the results of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of US central banks, which closes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, for guidance on the direction of monetary policy. Oil prices have moved in a directionless range in recent sessions as oil markets also wait for the FOMC, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. Brent was content to rebound in a range of $ 67.50 to $ 70.00 per barrel, with WTI pegged in a range of $ 64.00 to $ 66.00 per barrel, added Halley. The market has drifted lower in recent days as more European countries suspend AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine inoculations due to concerns about possible serious side effects, which could slow the recovery of the disease. fuel demand. Trading in oil futures is now as heavy as it was in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, with oil bulls and bears rushing to hedge against price swings. While demand increases in India and the United States, it remains weak in Europe, ANZ said in a research note, noting that on-road fuel consumption in France fell 10.8% in February compared to a year earlier, according to the country’s petroleum industry federation. Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Kim Coghill and Lincoln Feast.

