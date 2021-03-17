Volta Finance Limited – Declaration of dividend London Stock Exchange: VTA

Time Finance Limit (VTA / VTAS)

Declaration of dividend

Guernsey, March 17, 2021

Volta Finance Limited (“the Company”) hereby announces a first interim dividend for the fiscal year beginning August 1, 2020.

The Company announces that it has declared an interim dividend of 0.14 per share payable on April 29, 2021 for an amount of approximately 5.12 million, or approximately 8% annualized of the net asset value. The ex-dividend date is April 1, 2021 with a recording date of April 6, 2021.

The Company has ensured that its shareholders can choose to receive their dividends in euros or pounds sterling. Shareholders will receive their dividends in euros by default, unless they have instructed the Registrar of Companies, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited (Computershare), to pay dividends in pounds sterling. These instructions can be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the currency selection form which has been issued to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website. www.voltafinance.com in the section Other documents for investors. The deadline for receiving monetary elections is April 7, 2021 at noon (noon).

For more information, please contact:

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

[email protected]

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company secretary and administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services SCA, Guernsey branch

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1481 750853

Corporate broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Andrew Worne

Daniel Balabanoff

Will Talkington

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies Act (Guernsey) 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities. Voltas’ home Member State for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to the regulation and supervision of the AFM, as regulator of the financial markets in the Netherlands.

Voltas’ investment objectives are to preserve capital throughout the credit cycle and to provide a stable income stream to its shareholders in the form of dividends. Volta seeks to achieve its investment objectives primarily through diversified investments in structured finance assets. Assets in which the Company may invest directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: business loans; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and auto loans. Companys’ investment approach is based on vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to the portfolios of these underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specializing in structured credit, for the investment management of all of its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a world leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest asset managers based in Europe with 753 investment professionals and 858 billion in assets under management at the end of December 2020.

This press release is issued by AXA Investment Managers Paris (AXA IM), in its capacity as manager of alternative investment funds (within the meaning of Directive 2011/61 / EU, the AIFM Directive) of Volta Finance Limited (the “ Volta Finance ”) whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares of Volta Finance. Its distribution may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions, and no recipient may distribute copies of this material in violation of these limitations or restrictions. This document does not constitute an offer to sell the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are United States nationals for the purposes of Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). , or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be limited by applicable law. These securities cannot be sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Volta Finance does not intend to register any part of the offering of these securities in the United States or to make a public offer of these securities in the United States.

This communication is for distribution only and is directed only to (i) persons located outside the UK or (ii) investment professionals falling under Section 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it can legally be communicated, falling under Article 49, paragraph 2, points a) to d ), of the Order (all these people being together people). The securities referred to herein are only available to the persons concerned, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be made only with the persons concerned. Anyone who is not a Data Subject should not act or trust this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be taken as an indication of future performance.

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “is / are expected”, “may “,” Will “or” should “. They include statements regarding the level of the dividend, the current market environment and its impact on the long-term return on Volta Finance’s investments. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results, portfolio composition and performance of Volta Finance may differ materially from the impression created by forward-looking statements. AXA IM assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

All target information is based on certain assumptions relating to future events which may not materialize. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these future events, targets are not intended to be and should not be viewed as profits or profits or any other type of forecast. There can be no assurance that any of these objectives will be achieved. Furthermore, no guarantee can be given that the investment objective will be achieved.

The figures provided which relate to past months or years and to past performance cannot be taken as an indication of future performance nor be interpreted as a reliable indicator of future performance. Throughout this review, the citation of specific trades or strategies aims to illustrate some of Volta Finance’s investment methodologies and philosophies, as implemented by AXA IM. AXA IM’s historical success or belief in the future success of any of these businesses or strategies is not indicative and has no impact on future results.

The valuation of financial assets may be very different from the prices that AXA IM might obtain if it sought to liquidate positions on behalf of Volta Finance due to market conditions and the general economic environment. Such assessments do not constitute fairness or a similar opinion and should not be taken as such.

Editor: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS, a company incorporated under French law, whose head office is located at Tour Majunga, 6, Place de la Pyramide – 92800 Puteaux. AXA IMP is approved by the Financial Markets Authority under registration number GP92008 as an alternative investment fund manager within the meaning of the AIFM directive.

