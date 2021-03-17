Tips for avoiding stimulus payment scams





Over $ 360 million has been lost in stimulus payment scams in the past year.

TAMPA, Florida The first wave of COVID-19 stimulus payments were deposited into bank accounts over the weekend. Over the next two weeks, the rest of the payments will be distributed. Some families are in desperate need of this money and the crooks know it. According to the Federal Trade Commission, over the past year more than $ 360 million has been lost in stimulus payment scams. Bryan Oglesby of the Better Business Bureau of West Florida says these scammers are really convincing. “Scammers are good at their game. They can act like a legitimate business. They can act like a government agency, they can make the phone number calling you look like the agency, because they can do whatever it takes. It’s called “caller ID impersonation.” They can set up bogus websites, they advertise on social media platforms and at the top of the search engines. ” The FTC claims that the crooks are using people’s personal information to make their scheme legitimate. Scammers promise you that they’ll get your payout faster or get you even more dunning money. Don’t fall for it. Oglesby offers these tips: Ignore calls, texts, and emails claiming to be from the IRS or other government agency. The IRS will only contact you by mail regarding your money, but beware of fake checks in the mail as well.

Do not respond directly to any of these scam messages. Do not click on any links, do not call the phone numbers provided by the messages. If you are concerned, search for the government agency online and call the number listed on their contact page.

Do not offer money or information. Scammers can ask for personal information and pretend they can check the status of your check or they can ask for money to speed up your payment. The IRS will not contact you and ask you for these things.

Report it. Even if you don’t fall for the scam, use the BBB Scam Tracker to report it so that other people in your area can be alerted to scams that will steal their hard-earned money. You can also report it to the FTC. You should only use the The IRS ‘Get My Payment’ Tool to track your check. RELATED: Stimulus Check Third Update: Latest Schedule for Payments of $ 1,400 to Bank Accounts Here’s an example of a stimulus text scam: The FTC is also warning of other scams at this time. In one case, the crooks will offer job opportunities, asking you to pay money to help you find a job or post ads online offering ways to make money online. Do your research before signing up for anything, especially if they ask you to pay. RELATED: Where’s My Stimulus Check? Chase, Wells Fargo expects midweek filing

