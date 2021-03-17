First contract for the simultaneous acquisition of PGS nodes and streamers Oslo Stock Exchange: PGS





March 17, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS has received a high-end 3D exploration study by Lundin Energy Norway (and its partners in PL1083) in the Barents Sea, where sparse nodes and high-density GeoStreamer multi-sensors will be acquired simultaneously, relying on the productivity advantage of PGS. PGS will deploy depot nodes leased from Geospace Technologies and operate Ramform hyperion as a banner and Sanco Swift as a source vessel with an ultra-wide source configuration. The survey polygon covers approximately 3,600 square kilometers, a subset of which will be covered by node seismics. The project will start at the end of May 2021 with an expected duration of 75 days. We are very happy to have won this key contract by Lundin Energy Norway. The survey set up in combination with the seismic of nodes and streamers will provide data quality unique in this complex geological province. We have been closely monitoring the knot market for many years and are evaluating several entry points. We believe this opportunity will provide us with invaluable experience and insight into the node industry and are confident that the execution of the project will be on par with our state-of-the-art streamer seismic operations.says Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS. FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT: Brd Stenberg, Vice President IR and Corporate Communications

Mobile phone: +4799 24 52 35 ***

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (PGS or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company that provides a wide range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and evaluation on field. The company’s MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all of the world’s major offshore hydrocarbon provinces. The Company operates worldwide with its headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS, visit www.pgs.com . *** The information contained in this document contains certain forward-looking statements which deal with activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will occur or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties.The Company is subject to a number of risk factors, including, but not limited to , the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in government regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a more detailed description of other relevant risk factors, we refer to our annual report for 2019. Due to these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied. by these forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or errors may occur in the information given above on the current status of the Company or its activities. Any reliance on the above information is at the reader’s risk, and PGS disclaims all liability in this regard. –FINISH–

