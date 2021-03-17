Lordstown Motors (RIDE) sets first gear with no EV sensors to show





Photographer: Matthew Hatcher / Bloomberg Photographer: Matthew Hatcher / Bloomberg Lordstown Motors Corp.’s very first quarterly report. is likely to be overshadowed by more general concerns about customer demand and progress in bringing electric vehicle start-up into production. The two-year-old company, which trades under the ticker RIDE, is expected to release results after the market closes on Wednesday. Lordstown said on Monday it was still on track to start building its all-electric Endurance pickup truck for commercial fleets in September and has promised to give an update when it calls for results. Along with several small EV companies, Lordstown was put in the spotlight last year as an industry leader Tesla Inc. put on a spectacular climb, taking the whole group on the ride. Investors have flocked to the sector as governments in Europe, China and the United States have taken a more aggressive stance to encourage clean transportation. The company plans to make pickup trucks, an increasingly popular category with American consumers, using technology that places an electric motor in each wheel of the car, making it more energy efficient. Shares of the Lordstown, Ohio-based electric vehicle maker have risen steadily after its end of October merger with a blank check company. They peaked in mid-February, then lost half of their value amid a wider sell-off as investors wary of richly priced stocks. The stock’s fall over the past month wiped out any gains since it started trading as a public company after the merger, reducing the shares to $ 15.22 as of Tuesday and leaving the value behind. Lordstown merchant at $ 2.5 billion. The the latest blow came last week, after short seller Hindenburg Research issued a note alleging the company had “misled investors about its demand and production capabilities.” ‘Pot Shots’ That’s not true, founder and CEO Steve Burns said in a interview earlier this month. “We are a startup. It’s easy to take jar photos, especially when you’re running low on stock, ”Burns said. “You are going to have haters.” Hindenburg’s last crash with an EV action didn’t go well for the target. In September of last year, Hindenburg accused Nikola Corp. of “deception” and lies about its technology, ultimately leading to the ouster of its CEO, multiple regulatory polls and the reduction of a partnership with General Motors Co. Lordstown is followed by six analysts, three of whom recommend buying the stock, two saying sell and one with a holding rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas is among the bears, citing the high risk for Lordstown in executing his business plan. “The company’s radical new hub motor technology has never been commercialized on a large scale in the light vehicle market,” Jonas wrote in a note last month, while initiating coverage on the title. Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos