Cloud Nine closes acquisition of unlimited VPN platform Canadian Stock Exchange: CNI.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (Cloud or the Business) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (CNSX: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has signed and closed an asset purchase agreement dated March 15, 2021 to acquire certain related intellectual property assets to a VPN platform in the development phase (theAcquisition) by Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF).

The acquisition of these assets will further position Cloud Nine at the forefront of the Web 3.0 movement, enabling it to deliver additional products and services that make the web more connected, more open and smarter, said Allan Larmour, CEO.

The company acquired the development phase assets previously owned and advanced by the Victory Squares development team, including the Limitless Technologies brand, the Next Decentrum Ed-Tech platform, the virtual private network platform ( VPN) and associated decentralized storage technologies. The company intends to finalize asset development and incorporate monetization and integration strategies with the pre-existing Cloud Nines platform to create new and effective ways to educate and improve user experience in the world of Web 3.0. Victory Square developed the platform over a 3-year period at a cost of approximately $ 3.2 million. Cloud Nine plans to commit an additional $ 0.5 million in development to take the platform to beta testing and hopes to deliver a finished product no later than Q3 2021.

The acquisition reinforces Cloud Nines’ commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to deliver products and services for an open and more secure Internet. Innovations that are changing the way the world manages information, analyzes data, purchases and consumes goods and communicates across the world.

Conditions of acquisition

In consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 4,411,765 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $ 1.36 per common share for a purchase price of $ 6,000,000. Common shares are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day. In addition, the common shares are subject to another restriction whereby, after the expiration of the restriction period, the common shares cannot be sold, transferred or assigned on a per day on a basis greater than 5% of the total trading volume of previous trading days. A 5% cash search fee will be payable in connection with the acquisition.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. is an education-focused technology company focused on integrating emerging technologies into its Ed-Tech platform. Cloud Nines’ mission is to drive innovation and education.

