Vodafone Idea adds customers in January, for the first time since October 2019

New Delhi: For the first time since October 2019, Vodafone Idea Ltd added wireless clients in January. According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the cash-strapped telecom operator signed up 1.7 million customers in the month, after losing 55.4 million subscribers since October 2019 .

Rival Bharti Airtel Ltd led gains, adding 5.9 million users in January, as slower wireless subscriber growth continued to hit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s tally. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecommunications company added nearly 2 million customers in January.

Despite this addition, Vodafone Ideas’ market share declined slightly to 24.58% month-on-month, while Airtels increased to 29.62% as of January 31. With 35.30%, Reliance Jio remains the largest telecom operator in India by market share.

All service areas except Mumbai reported growth in wireless subscribers in January. The Uttar Pradesh (West) service area showed a peak growth of 6.45% in its wireless subscriber base during the month, ”Trai said in his monthly data.

Despite having the highest market share in the wireless segment, Reliance Jios’ active subscribers were the lowest among the three major carriers. Out of total customers, Jios’ active subscriber base was 79.01% as of January 31. The active subscribers of Vodafone Idea and Airtel, or active users on a mobile network, were at 89.63% and 97.44% respectively.

Jio continued to dominate the wireless or mobile broadband segment, with 410.7 million subscribers, while Airtel was far behind with 181.7 million users. Vodafone Idea had 122.7 million mobile broadband users and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) 18.9 million.

Mobile broadband users are those who use the Internet with download speeds equal to or greater than 512 Kbps (kilobyte per second), which implies that all 3G / 4G customers fall into this category. Reliance Jio only provides 4G service, which means all of its customers are on mobile broadband by default.

In the wired or fixed segment, the total number of subscribers rose from 20.05 million at the end of December to 20.08 million on January 31. Of this total, the state-owned BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) together have a 49.3% market share. After BSNL, Airtel has the second highest market share with 23.1%, followed by Reliance Jio with 14.7%.

Jio added customers in the wired segment due to the introduction of cheaper plans in August 2020. It added 196,437 customers in January and Airtel gained 76,654 users during the month. BSNL and MTNL lost 213,575 and 18,545 fixed-line customers respectively in January.