NYSE President Says GameStop Surge Highlights Flaws In US Market





TipRanks Wells Fargo: 2 compelling stocks with upside potential of over 70% Wells Fargo analysts have scrutinized the market, or more specifically, scrutinized the winners and losers of current market conditions. In a recently released note, Chris Harvey, senior equity analyst, writes that the outperformance of risk and small caps has made this stock market a haven for stock pickers. Clearly, therefore, Harvey sees small cap stocks doing well right now, with plenty of options for investors to choose from. While small caps are generally a riskier investment, a distinct advantage they hold over big names is the potential for higher returns. This is where the risk / reward paradigm comes in. Following on from Harveys’ rating, the company made a series of recommendations, finding small-cap stocks on the verge of growth and those that promise returns of. 70% or more in the coming year. We scanned two of them in the TipRanks database to see what other Wall Streets analysts have in mind. Ping Identity Holding (PING) Starting in the tech industry, Wells Fargo’s first choice was Ping Identity Holding Corp, which specializes in identity management. The company offers a range of products that allow customers to control connection and access to networks and databases. Although it has been in business for almost 20 years, Ping Identity has only been a public company for a year and a half. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Ping reported mixed results and saw its shares drop 20% immediately thereafter. EPS was a net loss of 4 cents per share. Premium income, at $ 63.2 million, declined 7% year-over-year but increased 5.5% sequentially and marked the second quarterly revenue on higher than the company has seen since going public. For the full year, total revenue reached $ 243.6 million, a result of a 15% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which reached 259.1 millions of dollars. The company reported a 34% increase in the number of customers with over $ 1 million in ARRs, a solid gain to a significant extent. Covering Wells Fargo stock, analyst Philip Winslow was particularly impressed with the ARR gain. Ping posted strong fourth quarter results with an ARR ahead of expectations. The 15% year-over-year ARR growth was higher than the consensus estimate of $ 256.1 million, thanks to continued adoption of SaaS solutions, which accelerated more than expected and represents + 15% of total ARR, wrote the 5-star analyst. Winslow added, The company is seeing continued signs of pent-up demand as customers move forward with purchasing as projects previously suspended due to COVID-related budget pressures emerge in the pipeline as companies modernize existing systems whose shortcomings have been revealed during the past year. To that end, Winslow rates PING an overweight (i.e. buy) and has a price target of $ 40 which indicates upside potential of 76% over the next 12 months. (To view Winslows’ track record, click here) Winslow is not an outlier in its bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding Ping. Analysts’ consensus view is a moderate buy, based on a dozen reviews broken down into 7 buys and 5 takes. The shares are priced at $ 22.59 and their average price target of $ 33.71 suggests a one-year rise of 49%. (See PING stock market analysis on TipRanks) Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Lets shift gears and look at the biosciences industry. Sangamo is a biotechnology company focused on creating genomic medicine therapies in the treatment of genetic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes 17 different programs at different stages of development, targeting a range of conditions, including IBD, beta thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and hemophilia A. In December, the company reported a update of its ongoing collaboration with Pfizer on the giroctocogene fitelparvovec. It is a gene therapy product in development for the treatment of hemophilia A, and follow-up data from the phase 1/2 Alta study showed the drug to be well tolerated and safe in the small cohort of patients tested. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec is now entering the patient dosing phase of the AFFINE phase 3 trial. In February, Sangamo announced that it had started a global collaboration with Biogen on the development and commercialization of novel gene regulation therapies. The proposed therapies will target Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological diseases. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu, who describes the big picture: Overall, we continue to see significant upside potential in the genomic drug pipeline programs and platforms of the company, in particular the T cell therapy (Treg) regulatory platform, which could address a wide range of autoimmune diseases and the ZFP-TF gene regulatory platform, which may address some difficult-to-target neurological indications In light of these comments, Zhu reiterates the overweight rating (i.e. the price target at $ 29, suggesting a sharp rise of 158% (to look at Zhus track record, click here). Overall, SGMO has drawn optimism mixed with cautiousness regarding the consensus opinion of analysts on the sell. Of 5 analysts surveyed in the past 3 months, 2 are bullish on the stock, while 3 remain on the market. key. However, the bulls have the advantage as the average price target sits at $ 19.40 and indicates a 72% rise. (See SGMO Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

